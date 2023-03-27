Home States Kerala

Kerala Bank staff pitch in to pay off widow’s loan

Muppathadam native Suji Binu’s husband had taken a loan of Rs 3 lakh from the Aluva branch of the Kerala Bank for constructing a house at Muppathadam, Aluva, in 2012.

Published: 27th March 2023 08:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th March 2023 08:55 AM   |  A+A-

Steps to Avail of a Home Loan in India

For reprentational purpose

By Express News Service

KOCHI:  The officials of the Kerala Bank in Aluva are winning the hearts of many with their noble gesture towards a cancer-stricken woman and her young son. After learning about the difficult financial situation the widow is in, the bank officials decided to come together and pay off her loan dues.  

Muppathadam native Suji Binu’s husband had taken a loan of Rs 3 lakh from the Aluva branch of the Kerala Bank for constructing a house at Muppathadam, Aluva, in 2012. “However, my husband T C Binu passed away before he could repay the amount. He died in 2017 following a cardiac arrest,” said Suji, who was working as a housemaid then. 

Following Binu’s death, Suji fell behind in repaying the loan and the due amount, over a while, increased to Rs 5 lakh, including the interest.  “I had to quit working as a housemaid because I could not get the time to look after my son. Later, I got a job at a firm in Eloor and just when things were starting to look good, I was diagnosed with cancer,” she said.  She had to keep away from work for seven months. 

“When I was summoned to the bank to discuss the non-repayment of the loan, I narrated my situation to branch manager P V Mercy. She was very understanding and discussed the ways through which the amount could be repaid,” said Suji. 

“The manager visited my house twice and realised the situation. The officials then decided to settle the amount by writing off the interest. The remaining amount came to around Rs 2 lakh. I even received monetary help from the company in Eloor, where I worked for just a year,” said Suji.

Meanwhile, the bank staff collected the remaining amount of Rs 1,26,000 by pooling money from their pockets, clearing Suji’s debt. “The bank returned my property papers. I will always be thankful to the bank manager and the staff for coming to my aid,” said a smiling Suji.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kerala Bank noble gesture cancer-stricken loan dues
India Matters
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi arrives at IGI Airport in New Delhi, Thursday, March 23, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Defamation case: Rahul Gandhi disqualified as MP; may be barred from contesting polls for 8 years
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi arrives at Surat District Court for a hearing on the criminal defamation case filed against him in Surat, March 23, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
A sentence over a phrase: Surat hands spotlight back to Rahul
Rohit Sharma has a few things to figure out before the World Cup | Ashwin Prasath
Rohit Sharma key for the new template
The author along with elephant calf Arjun. (Photo | Sangita Iyer)
Gods in Shackles: The tragic lives of India's 2,600 captive elephants

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp