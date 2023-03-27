Kerala Bank staff pitch in to pay off widow’s loan

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The officials of the Kerala Bank in Aluva are winning the hearts of many with their noble gesture towards a cancer-stricken woman and her young son. After learning about the difficult financial situation the widow is in, the bank officials decided to come together and pay off her loan dues.

Muppathadam native Suji Binu’s husband had taken a loan of Rs 3 lakh from the Aluva branch of the Kerala Bank for constructing a house at Muppathadam, Aluva, in 2012. “However, my husband T C Binu passed away before he could repay the amount. He died in 2017 following a cardiac arrest,” said Suji, who was working as a housemaid then.

Following Binu’s death, Suji fell behind in repaying the loan and the due amount, over a while, increased to Rs 5 lakh, including the interest. “I had to quit working as a housemaid because I could not get the time to look after my son. Later, I got a job at a firm in Eloor and just when things were starting to look good, I was diagnosed with cancer,” she said. She had to keep away from work for seven months.

“When I was summoned to the bank to discuss the non-repayment of the loan, I narrated my situation to branch manager P V Mercy. She was very understanding and discussed the ways through which the amount could be repaid,” said Suji.

“The manager visited my house twice and realised the situation. The officials then decided to settle the amount by writing off the interest. The remaining amount came to around Rs 2 lakh. I even received monetary help from the company in Eloor, where I worked for just a year,” said Suji.

Meanwhile, the bank staff collected the remaining amount of Rs 1,26,000 by pooling money from their pockets, clearing Suji’s debt. “The bank returned my property papers. I will always be thankful to the bank manager and the staff for coming to my aid,” said a smiling Suji.

