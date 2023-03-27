Home States Kerala

Kerala: Special cell DySP booked in bribery case suspended

Published: 27th March 2023 08:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th March 2023 08:35 AM   |  A+A-





By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The state government has suspended vigilance special cell DySP P Velayudhan Nair, who is being investigated for allegedly receiving bribe from former Tiruvalla municipal secretary who himself is an accused in a corruption case.

Velayudhan is facing the allegation that he gave a clean chit to former Tiruvalla municipal secretary S Narayanan while probing a disproportionate assets case against him, after taking bribes. Vigilance sleuths on Wednesday raided the DySP’s residence at Kazhakootam in connection with the incident and registered a case against him.

Vigilance director Manoj Abraham had earlier informed the government about the allegation against the DySP, following which he was suspended for abusing power, breach of discipline and corruption. The vigilance found that Narayanan transferred `50,000 to the bank account of S Syamlal, the DySP’s son. 

TAGS
Tiruvalla municipal secretary Velayudhan Nair corruption case disproportionate assets case
