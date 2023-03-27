Manoharan’s custody unexplained, case of unnatural death filed

Toby Antony By

KOCHI: Tripunithura Hill Palace police registered a case of unnatural death under CrPC 174 after Irumpanam native Manoharan who was slapped by a police officer and dragged to the police station for no offence died on Saturday night. Justice B Kemal Pasha, retired judge of the Kerala High Court, said it is a case of homicide and the case should have been registered under IPC section 302 against the officers who slapped Manoharan and took him to the station.

The FIR was registered at 1.49am on Sunday based on the complaint of Sijeesh C S, also of Irumbanam. The accused in the case is unknown. The report, however, does not mention the reason for taking Manoharan into custody.

“The complainant Sijeesh C S appeared at the police station to inform about the death of his friend Manoharan aged 53 at Ernakulam Medical Trust Hospital, where he was shifted from Tripunithura Taluk Hospital after he collapsed at the Hill Palace Police Station at 9.30pm. The complainant gave a statement to sub-inspector Pradeep M and registered case 666/23 under CrPC 174,” the FIR said.

Justice Pasha said that it was a glaring mistake on the part of the police to register a case of unnatural death. “It is a murder case. The officer who registered a case for unnatural death should explain the reason why Manoharan was brought to the station. He did not even commit a traffic offence for which a fine is imposed. This case must be treated as a murder case. A man returning home gets slapped and dragged to the police station for no reason, isn’t it a custodial murder case?” he told TNIE.

According to Justice Pasha, police atrocities in the state are getting out of hand. He said police officers are given a free hand and there is no authority to control them. “These officers know that even if suspended, they will be reinstated in service very soon. Police reforms are not getting anywhere. The buck should stop with the person heading the home ministry,” he said. City Commissioner K Sethu Raman said all the aspects that led to Manoharan’s death would be examined.

Recent custodial deaths

July 2022

K Sajeevan of Vadakara, who was taken into custody for a minor road accident, collapsed at the police station and died while being taken to hospital in July 2022. Three officers were suspended

Sep 2020

Shameer Abdul Salam of Thrissur, who was arrested for allegedly possessing ganja, died after being tortured by jail officials on September 2020.

June 2019

K Rajkumar of Idukki was brutally tortured after being put in illegal detention at Nedumkandom police station as part of a cheating case. He died in June 2019 from injuries sustained at the hands of officers. The CBI, which probed the case, arrested the police officers involved in the incident

Apr 2018

S R Sreejith of Varapuzha, who was taken into custody in an abetment of suicide case, was brutally tortured in custody on April 2018. He died following multiple organ failures. Ten police officers were suspended

March 2010

Sampath of Palakkad, who was taken into custody for the murder of Sheela Jayakrishnan, died after he was kept in illegal custody and tortured in March 2010. CBI registered the case and filed a charge sheet against 12 police officers. They were suspended from service

Human rights panel registers case

Kochi: Kerala State Human Rights Commission (KSHRC) on Sunday registered a case into the death of Manoharan who collapsed at Tripunithura police station. KSHRC Chairman Justice Antony Dominic ordered Kochi City police commissioner to conduct a probe and file a report before KSHRC soon. KSHRC members will soon meet the relatives of the deceased person and record their statements. The Commission is also likely to hear from those who witnes-sed police taking Manoharan into custody and shifting him to the police station.

