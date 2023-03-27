Home States Kerala

New Christian evangelical sects denied forward community tag by Kerala government

However, the Commission decided not to endorse the applications of  new Christian prayer groups, which allow conversion of SC, ST and OBC members to their fold.

Published: 27th March 2023 09:01 AM

By Shan AS
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In a decision that could send tremors through the state’s socio-political circles, a statutory commission constituted by the Kerala government has refused to recognise newly-established Christian evangelical groups as forward community. 

Such groups have converts from the Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes and Other Backward Communities among their fold, Kerala State Commission for Economically Backward Classes among Forward Communities Chairman Justice (retd) C N Ramchandran Nair told TNIE.

The commission is responsible for reviewing the requests of communities that want to be identified as forward communities. The economically backward classes among forward communities, also known as economically weaker sections (EWS), have been earmarked 10% reservation in the state since 2020, which has enhanced interest among religious groups to be accepted as forward communities. 

However, the Commission decided not to endorse the applications of  new Christian prayer groups, which allow conversion of SC, ST and OBC members to their fold. By doing so, the groups relinquish their right to be called as a forward community.

According to the government definition, communities that do not fall in the SC, ST and OBC categories alone can be termed as forward communities. “Church disputes are going on, and the unhappy ones form new prayer groups and churches. They now want to be affiliated as forward communities claiming that their members are all migrants from forward Christian communities,” Justice Nair said. 

164 notified as forward communities so far

Justice Nair said: “We will only accept the request of those groups and churches that include in their constitution the clause that they will only give membership to people from forward communities. Those who give memberships to converts from SC, ST and Backward Communities will not be identified as forward communities.”

The state government has so far notified 164 communities as forward communities and among them are 16 Christian groups. That include the Brethren Sabha, Chaldean Syrian Christian, CSI, Evangelical Church, Knanaya Catholic, Knanaya Jacobite, Malankara Catholic, Malankara Jacobite, Malankara Orthodox, Marthoma, Pentecost, Seventh Day Adventist, Swathanthra Syrian Christian, Syrian Catholic (Converted), Syrian Catholic (Syro Malabar Catholic) and Jehovah Witness.

