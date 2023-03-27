Opposition's VD Satheesan wants officers charged with murder in custodial death case

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Leader of Opposition VD Satheesan on Sunday said a murder case should be registered against police officials at the Hill Palace police station responsible for the death of Irumpanam native Manoharan.

According to Satheesan, the Hill Palace station circle inspector Gopakumar V is infamous for torturing innocent people. However, the officer remains untouched by higher authorities as he enjoys the patronage of the CPM.

“Hill Palace police station is infamous for police atrocities in Kerala. The circle inspector is leading such brutal acts. There should be a case registered against all, including the him. If the government is not ready to act against these wayward officers, then Kochi will witness another major protest soon,” Satheesan said.

“Who has given the power to these cops to assault a person travelling on the street? Police atrocities are at their peak under CM Pinarayi Vijayan,” he said. On Sunday, Satheesan visited Hill Palace Police Station and Manojaran’s house at Irumpanam.

ALSO READ| Custodial death rocks Kerala after 53-year-old man slapped & dragged to Tripunithura station dies

Meanwhile, the police claim that Manoharan had collapsed when he reached the station. His friends and acquaintances were apparently at the station at the time. Though he was rushed to a private hospital in Kochi, his condition deteriorated, and he was declared dead. The Crime Branch has said that they will probe the case. The station SI Jimmy, who allegedly slapped Manoharan, was suspended.

KOCHI: Leader of Opposition VD Satheesan on Sunday said a murder case should be registered against police officials at the Hill Palace police station responsible for the death of Irumpanam native Manoharan. According to Satheesan, the Hill Palace station circle inspector Gopakumar V is infamous for torturing innocent people. However, the officer remains untouched by higher authorities as he enjoys the patronage of the CPM. “Hill Palace police station is infamous for police atrocities in Kerala. The circle inspector is leading such brutal acts. There should be a case registered against all, including the him. If the government is not ready to act against these wayward officers, then Kochi will witness another major protest soon,” Satheesan said. “Who has given the power to these cops to assault a person travelling on the street? Police atrocities are at their peak under CM Pinarayi Vijayan,” he said. On Sunday, Satheesan visited Hill Palace Police Station and Manojaran’s house at Irumpanam.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); ALSO READ| Custodial death rocks Kerala after 53-year-old man slapped & dragged to Tripunithura station dies Meanwhile, the police claim that Manoharan had collapsed when he reached the station. His friends and acquaintances were apparently at the station at the time. Though he was rushed to a private hospital in Kochi, his condition deteriorated, and he was declared dead. The Crime Branch has said that they will probe the case. The station SI Jimmy, who allegedly slapped Manoharan, was suspended.