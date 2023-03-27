Tributes pour in for Malayalam's comedy king Innocent

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Popular Malayalam film actor Innocent, known mostly as a comedian for his unique style and dialogue delivery in a career spanning over four decades and 500 films, died here on Sunday. He was 75. Innocent was also a former member of Lok Sabha from 2014-19, winning the seat from Kerala's Chalakkudy constituency as an independent candidate backed by the Left. He also served as president of the Association of Malayalam Movie Artists (AMMA) for several years.

Remembering the late actor, many including Mollywood stars and politicians shared their heartfelt tribute to Innocent.

ALSO READ | Innocent: A versatile actor who managed the political plot too

"Another huge loss for Indian cinema. I am at a loss for words at the moment as a brotherhood that lasted for over three decades has come to an end and I consider myself the luckiest to have known him and to have shared screen space with him throughout the years. My deepest condolences to the family."

-Actor Jayaram

"End of an iconic chapter in cinema history. Rest in peace Legend."

-Actor and producer Prithviraj Sukumaran

"The man who was always with me in life like a father, like a brother, like a guide, has said goodbye... It was his voice that gave me an address in the field of art. It was his care that supported me, even later when I came to the cinema. His comforting words gave me strength while in crisis. When I realise that the voice and the comforting words are no more, the words break. You are not going anywhere. You will be with me and with us forever."

-Actor Dileep

"Thank you, Innocent Chetta, for the laughs you gave. Not only on the silver screen but in life too."

-Actor Manju Warrier

"Devastated!! We have lost a great actor. Moreso a great human being. What a legend he was. With the passing away of #Innocent Sir, we have lost a priceless gem. May his soul rest in peace. Heartfelt condolences to his family, friends and his followers. Om Shanti."

- Actor and politician Khushbu Sundar

"Innocent was an artist who left an indelible mark in the minds of the audience with his inimitable acting style. A Leftist at heart, Innocent became a candidate in the Lok Sabha election on the request of the LDF. After winning the election, he raised Kerala's demands effectively in Parliament, which the state remembers with gratitude."

-Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan

"Innocent, who made us laugh and also think at the same time for decades, is now a memory. He was a person who fought bravely against a deadly disease and gave courage to the entire society through his actions. Innocent is truly irreplaceable."

-Leader of the Opposition VD Satheesan

"Mourning the loss of character actor, comedian & one-time Kerala MP Innocent, who has just passed away at age 75. Aside from being a brilliantly inventive & gifted actor, he was a fine human being whom it was a pleasure to interact with in the Lok Sabha. RIP. Om Shanti."

-Shashi Tharoor, Senior Congress leader

"There are no roles that wouldn't suit him, but at the same time, no one could emulate his unique style. The roles he played remained Innocent's forever. Several generations have laughed and cried seeing him on screen. In real life, he had a modern outlook, and his fight against cancer should give courage to other cancer patients."

- Industries and Law Minister P Rajeeve

"Apart from the cinema, he also won the heart of people in politics. His demise is a big loss to me as I had a close relationship with him. He contributed several characters which remain in the mind of the Malayali spectators forever."

-Congress leader Ramesh Chennithala

"Irinjalakuda's own son, our beloved Innocent, has bid adieu to us. A deeply personal loss. To me, Innocent was much more than an actor. He was from my hometown, a disciple of my father and his sister, someone I looked up to even as a child."

-Higher Education Minister & Irinjalakuda MLA R Bindu

