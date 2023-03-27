Versatile Innocent is no more

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Veteran actor Innocent, who had been undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Kochi since March 3 for breathing issues, passed away on Sunday night following multiple organ failure and a heart attack. He was 75.

Versatility was his second name. The remarkable ease with which Innocent portrayed roles, ranging from comedian to villain, in over 500 movies in a career spanning over four decades is testament to it. The thespian effortlessly donned the role of an organiser, politician and parliamentarian in the final decade of his life.

He represented Chalakudy in the Lok Sabha as a CPM-backed independent from 2014 to 2019, and was the president of the Association of Malayalam Movie Artists (AMMA) for several years. The actor was a cancer survivor who was diagnosed with the disease in 2012. He is survived by wife Alice, and son Sonnet Thekkethala.

His body will be kept at the Rajiv Gandhi Indoor Stadium at Kadavanthara in Ernakulam from 8 am to 11 am and at Irinjalakuda Municipal Town Hall from 1 pm to 3.30 pm on Monday for the public to pay homage. He will be laid to rest at the St Thomas Cathedral in Irinjalakuda at 10am on Tuesday

Innocent, who carved a style of his own with his Thrissur dialect, peaked as an actor from 1985 to the late 1990s, when he played a string of roles representing a wide range of characters for directors like Priyadarshan, Sathyan Anthikad, Fazil, and Kamal.

His performances in blockbusters like Kilukkam (Priyadarshan, 1991), Manichithrathazhu (Fazil, 1993), Azhakiya Ravanan (Kamal, 1996), Ramji Rao Speaking (Siddique-Lal, 1989), Nadodikkattu (Sathyan Anthikad, 1987), and Devaasuram (I V Sasi, 1993) are still talked about, decades after their release.

However, he got his first big recognition with Mazhavil Kavadi, the 1989 film directed by Sathyan Anthikad, for his protrayal of the grim character ‘Kalarickel Kizhamkamthudiyil Shankarankutty Menon’, in a full-fledged role alongside the hero, played by Jayaram. The role fetched him the state government’s best supporting actor award.

Innocent struggled during the dubbing of the film finding it difficult to get his timing and emotions in sync with the dialogues. Finally, Sathyan Anthikad told him that he would be forced to pray at the Mookambika temple to get Innocent going. To this Innocent, then slowly finding his feet in the industry, retorted, half-jokingly, “Who asked you to cast me in this role? You could have cast some famous actors.”

Donned myriad roles and penned 5 books

“Innocent, along with Oduvil Unnikrishnan and Kuthiravattam Pappu, are actors who have created a style which no one can emulate,” Sathyan Anthikad would later say in an interview. “In Azhakiya Ravanan, the scene where Innocent appears before a camera for a film shoot is a classic. It’s almost impossible for another actor to play that scene,” he said.

Innocent made his first steps in showbiz by producing a few Malayalam films in the early 1980s, mostly serious offbeat films including award-winning Vida Parayum Munpe (Kerala government’s second-best film in 1981) and Oramakkayi (Kerala government’s second-best film in 1982). Lekhayude Maranam Oru Flashback, a 1983 film that is considered a landmark movie and loosely based on the life of actress Shobha, was also produced by Innocent (along with David Kachapally).

He decided to seriously involve himself as an actor and dumped the producer hat, which left him nearly bankrupt. But, it was in the 1972 film Nrithashala that the veteran made his debut, and in Football Champion, the next year, where he uttered dialogue for the film time on the silver screen. Born Innocent Vareed Thekkethala on February 28, 1948, in Irinjalakuda, his early life was ordinary.

He dropped out of the school after eighth grade when he found studies very difficult to cope with. He later tested political waters, contesting and winning the Irinjalakuda municipal council elections as a Revolutionary Socialist Partybacked candidate in 1979.

He also authored five books, including Cancer Wardile Chiri (Laughter in the Cancer Ward), in which he narrated his experiences while undergoing treatment for throat cancer. Irin-jalakudakku Chuttum won the Kerala Sahitya Akademi Award for Humour in 2020.

Funeral tomorrow

Body will be kept at Rajiv Gandhi Indoor Stadium, Kadavanthra, from 8am to 11am today.

It will be brought to his hometown and kept at the Irinjalakuda Town Hall from 1pm to 3.30pm, and later at his residence.

Funeral at St Thomas Cathedral, Irinjalakuda at 10am on Tuesday.

