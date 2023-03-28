Ban special classes for scholarship exams during holidays: Kerala panel

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Kerala State Commission for Protection of Child Rights has directed the General Education Department to impose a ban on special classes scheduled to be conducted in schools during the summer vacation for the Lower Secondary Scholarship (LSS) and Upper Secondary Scholarship (USS) examinations slated to be held on April 26.

The Commission’s order comes in the wake of complaints that students will not be able to enjoy their holidays if such special classes are held in schools. It was also pointed out that the scorching summer heat will also put students through many inconveniences.

The full bench of the Commission, which included chairperson K V Manoj Kumar and members C Viayakumar and Syamala Devi P P, directed the Principal Secretary (General Eduation), the Director of General Eduation and the Secretary of Pareeksha Bhavan to issue necessary orders in this regard.

The Commission also asked the General Education Department to end the practice of conducting competitive examinations in a manner that results in discrimination, unhealthy competition and mental stress on students. The panel said that flex boards and advertisements put up in schools in connection with such examinations should also be avoided.

