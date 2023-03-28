Home States Kerala

Cochin Shipyard starts construction of multi-purpose vessels for German firm

The Ice Class vessels will have an overall length of 110m and a breadth of 16.5m. 

Cochin Shipyard (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The steel-cutting ceremony of six multi-purpose vessels that Cochin Shipyard Limited (CSL) is building for a German firm was held on Monday.

The six Eco Freighter 7000 DWT multi-purpose vessels are being built for HS Schiffahrts Group. The association with the German firm marked CSL’s entry into the European short-sea shipping market, where similar vessels form the backbone of the logistics network from North Sea ports to south Mediterranean ports.

The Ice Class vessels will have an overall length of 110m and a breadth of 16.5m. The vessels will be equipped for the carriage of project cargo, heavy cargo, steel coils, containers, dry cargo, timber, paper and bulk cargo with a carrying capacity of 7,000 tonnes.

Managing Directors of HS Schiffahrts Group, Heino Schepers and Hans-Bernd Schepers, and CSL CMD Madhu S Nair attended the steel-cutting ceremony.

For over twenty years, CSL has been involved in shipbuilding on an international level, having delivered top-quality vessels to various countries such as Norway, the USA, Germany, the Netherlands, Denmark, and the Middle East.

