Dredging work on in three Palakkad dams as Kerala govt eyes additional revenue

A Satish By

Express News Service

PALAKKAD: The government has launched the ambitious project to dredge three dams in the district to increase the storage capacity of the reservoirs. The move will also net the government extra revenue through the sale of sand, silt and clay that would be removed from the dams.

The Walayar, Meenkara and Chulliyar dams in Palakkad are being desilted. Pneumatic dredgers, cranes and several lorries have been pressed into service. The entire process, said the officials concerned, will take at least one-and-a-half years and most of the work will be done during the summer.

The Kerala State Mineral Development Corporation Ltd (Kemdel) is undertaking the desiltation at Walayar and Meenkara dams. A monitoring committee headed by the district collector is overseeing the works, said Kemdel MD Georgee Ninan. The Kerala Irrigation Infrastructure Development Corporation Ltd (KIIDCL) is handling the dredging of Chulliyar dam.

Following a bathymetric survey (which allows measuring the depth of water bodies) done to determine the amount of silt in Walayar dam, an estimated 13.4 lakh cubic metres of silt will be removed from the reservoir. Assistant executive engineer (Irrigation) Arun Ponnappan said it has also been proposed to separate sand from the silt. The silt removed from the dam will be sold via e-tender, said Kemdel officials.

MALAMPUZHA DAM DESILTATION

Palakkad: Desiltation of Malampuzha dam, announced in the 2009 state budget and carried out under Kemdel’s watch till 2012, had to be halted owing to a host of issues, chief of which was the presence of silt in the filtered sand. Since the silt could not be removed entirely, there were no takers for the sand. The demand for wages by labourers, even though machines were being used for the dredging, also hit the work. The entire proje-ct also came under the Vigilance scanner. An earlier study had said 80 lakh cubic metres of sand worth I800 crore could be extracted from the sediments removed from the dam.

