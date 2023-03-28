Home States Kerala

Income certificate issue: 6.5 lakh beneficiaries in Kerala likely to be out of social security pension net

They failed to submit income certificates to prove their annual earnings are below C1 lakh  

Published: 28th March 2023 07:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th March 2023 07:35 AM   |  A+A-

Fine, money, Cash; Capital; investment

Representational Photo

By M S Vidyanandan
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: About 6.5 lakh social security pensioners have failed to submit income certificates that would lead to their removal from the scheme, it is learnt. This is a preliminary estimate as the processing of certificates is in the final stage. The government had asked a section of beneficiaries to submit income certificates issued by the village officer to ensure that their annual family income was below Rs 1 lakh, a major criterion for inclusion in the scheme. This followed widespread complaints on ineligible beneficiaries availing of the benefit even as the government struggles to raise funds for pension payment.

As many as 47 lakh beneficiaries who joined the scheme up to December 2019 were asked to submit certificates at the local self-governments (LSGs).

The LSGs would upload them on the Sevana pension portal. About 34.5 lakh certificates have been uploaded so far. About 6 lakh certificates yet to be cleared by various local bodies owing to irregularities in the details provided, said a source. A significant number of people who did not submit certificates are those who joined the scheme when the upper ceiling on family income was fixed at Rs 3 lakh for a brief period under the previous UDF government.

So far, the government has not taken a decision on stopping payment to people who have not submitted certificates. The government spends about Rs 900 crore for the monthly payment to 52.5 lakh social security pensioners and seven lakh pensioners under various welfare fund boards.

The spending on social security pension is about Rs 770 crore and welfare fund board pension comes to around Rs 110 crore. The state is struggling to make the payment due to acute financial crisis.

Also, the Kerala Social Security Pension Ltd, a state-owned company formed to mobilise funds for pension payment through borrowings, is facing problems due to the revised norms on off-budget borrowings by the Central government.  

 
The Union government had also defaulted its share in pension payments since October 2021. The Centre’s annual grant of Rs 250 crore is to be released as half-yearly tranches in April and October.  The state has also decided to introduce Aadhaar-based annual bio-metric mustering for social security pensioners.

This is to remove deceased persons from the list of beneficiaries. This year, Akshaya centres will offer the facility for three months starting April 1. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
income certificate social security pension
India Matters
Image used for illustrative purposes only. (Express Illustrations)
Tamil Nadu: IPS officer accused of removing teeth of 10 men shifted out
Image used for representational purpose only.
Licences of 18 pharma companies cancelled for manufacturing spurious drugs
Adani’s three-pronged defensive-offensive strategy
Rahul defamation case: Amend law to protect MPs, MLAs

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp