Kerala CM leads state in paying homage to actor Innocent

By Express News Service

IRINJALAKUDA & KOCHI: Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan led the state in paying homage to beloved actor and former member of Parliament Innocent at the Irinjalakuda Town Hall, on Monday. Hundreds waited in long queues to pay their last respects to the thespian who passed away in Kochi on Sunday. The body of Innocent was brought to his hometown from Kochi around 2pm.

After laying a wreath on the cooling unit containing the mortal remains, the CM, accompanied by his wife Kamala, consoled the bereaved family. In a Facebook post, Vijayan called Innocent an artist, who with his distinctive style, has left an indelible mark on audiences and a politician who took a stand on issues that touched the social milieu and lives of people.

Through his writings and interviews, Innocent made Irinjalakuda, its slang and pindi perunnal popular throughout the state. Among those standing in queue were many acquaintances and those with personal memories of the ‘ambassador of Irinjalakuda’.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, wife Kamala

The public viewing at the Town Hall lasted till 6pm, after which the mortal remains of the actor were shifted to his house -- ‘Parppidam’ -- in town. Close family members were present to receive the body.

LSG Minister M B Rajesh, Higher Education Minister R Bindhu, former Education Minister C Raveendranath, former Agriculture Minister V S Sunilkumar, former Irinjalakuda MLA Thomas Unniyadan, Pala MLA Mani C Kappan were among those who paid their last respects at the Town Hall. Filmmakers Sathyan Anthikad and Priyadarshan, actors Biju Menon, Joju George, Tovino Thomas and Anu Mohan were among the prominent members of the movie fraternity who paid homage.

Funeral today

The funeral rites will be held at the St Thomas Cathedral, Irinjalakkuda, at 9.30am on Tuesday. The son of Vareed Thekkethala and Margaret will be laid to rest near to his parents’ tomb in the cathedral’s cemetery.

ALSO READ | Innocent rocked his political role with panache

Kochi bids adieu

Emotional scenes were witnessed at Kochi’s Rajiv Gandhi Indoor Stadium, where the body of Innocent was kept for public viewing from morning. Many former industry colleagues broke down as people from various walks of life arrived to catch a last glimpse of the veteran actor. Mammootty, Janardhanan, Siddique, Edavela Babu, Baburaj, Vijay Babu, Kamal, Lal Jose and others paid their respects at the venue.Actor Kunchan could not hold himself and burst into tears. Both were active in the movie industry for over 50 years and has worked together in numerous films.

Mohanlal pay homage at Irinjalakuda | Express

“Innocent helped me on my first film,” director Renji Panicker said. “I was not comfortable handling humour. He helped me with his contributions in writing the script,” he recounted.

With his mannerisms, gestures and voice, Innocent managed humour roles with elan. He was also an inspiration for many others. Director and mimicry artist Nadirshah said Innocent and his voice played a major role in his growth. “His voice helped mimicry artists like me become popular. But he never objected to our imitation of him,” he said.

“He made us laugh and provoked us to think,” Leader of Opposition V D Satheesan said. “As a politician, he maintained good ties with everyone,” he said. Minister for Agriculture P Prasad said his death has created a vacuum that will be hard to fill.

Kunchacko Boban, Dileep, Dulquer Salmaan, Menaka, Chippy Renjith, Suraj Venjaramoodu, Janardhanan, Sibi Malayil, M G Sreekumar and many others from the film industry paid their homage at the indoor stadium. Among the politicians who joined them were Minister for Law P Rajeeve, CPM state secretary M V Govindan and many MLAs.

