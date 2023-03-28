Samastha and Panakkad family on a collision course over CIC issue in Kerala

MP Prashanth By

Express News Service

KOZHIKODE: Samastha Kerala Jem-Iyyathul Ulama has given a call to boycott the Wafy-Wafiyya courses offered by people ‘who are challenging the organisation.’ Without directly referring to the Wafy-Wafiyya courses, Sunni Yuvajana Sangham (SYS) state working secretary Abdul Hameed Faizi said in a Facebook post on Monday that ‘the first lessons imparted in these institutions are anti-Samastha in nature.’ Significantly, Samastha’s call has come at a time when the members of the Panakkad family, including Syed Sadiq Ali Shihab Thangal, are coming out in the open expressing support to the Wafy-Wafiyya courses offered by the Co-ordination of Islamic Colleges (CIC).

In a video that appeared on social media, Sadiq Ali Thangal said the Wafy-Wafiyya system is continuing without any interruption. “Admission for this year’s course has begun and the institutions should put in place all the necessary steps in this regard,” he said. Other members of the Panakkad family, including Syed Munavvar Ali Shihab Thangal, Syed Rasheed Ali Shihab Thangal and Syed Abbas Ali Shihab Thangal also have come up with similar videos.

It may be recalled that Samastha has expelled CIC general secretary Abdul Hakeem Faizy and has declared that the organisation will have nothing to do with the Wafy-Wafiyya courses till CIC agrees to follow Samastha’s instructions. The body’s senior leaders, including president Syed Muhammad Jiffiri Muthukoya Thangal addressed an explanation meeting held in Malappuram on March 15, where serious allegations were raised against Hakeem Faizi.

SYS leader Hameed Faizi said in the Facebook post that the parents should think carefully before opting for the courses. “We don’t want courses run by those who declared that Samastha has no right (in controlling the courses.) We don’t want the courses of those who push the students to strike,” he said.

“We should not get cheated by those who say that the Islam prevalent here is a narrow one and we need global Islam,” Hameed added. He said there are several institutions that obey the directions of Samastha.

“Three new streams are being introduced from this year for boys and girls,” he said adding that the students coming out of the courses will be committed to the Sunni ideology.

Samastha Kerala Sunni Students Federation (SKSSF), Malappuram West district committee also has said that Samastha had snapped ties with the CIC. In a statement, president Panakkad Syed Abdurasheedali Shihab Thangal and general secretary Muhammad Ali Pulikkal said Samastha has no connection with the CIC as the latter has failed to fully obey the instructions. They said the statement is issued after many queries have come from the workers at grassroots levels.

