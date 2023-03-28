Shifting from infotech to food tech, young ‘Wayanadans’ make case for healthy lifestyle

Krishnachand K By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Four Wayanad-based IT engineers never expected that their plan to create an agritech company would alter the course of their lives. After operating an IT business in Kozhikode for five years, brothers Jithin Kanth, 35, and Nithin Kanth, 30; Mobin, 30; and Visakh, 29, decided to start a non-IT company called Wayanad Organic Research in 2019. The goal is to provide healthy processed food products made from various fruits under the brand ‘Wayanadans’.

The startup’s standout product is its vacuum-fried fruit chips. In contrast to other food processing companies, this startup fries the food at low temperatures (up to 60 degrees Celsius) by inserting the cut-up fruit pieces into the vacuum machine. The four claim that this process makes the pieces both tasty and healthy. The startup further asserted that it the first food processing business in the state to use vacuum frying to produce snacks.

“The concept of vacuum frying is what motivated us to launch the business. We saw a lot of individuals were consuming dangerous fried chips made with oil. This could cause serious diseases. Hence, we made the decision to build a company that makes food which is good for everyone,” Jithin said.

“We established the company here and imported the frying machine from abroad. Getting food ingredients was the next difficult task. In order to discover the right merchants, we travelled from Thiruvananthapuram to Kasaragod and even outside the state,” he added.

The company manufactures a variety of vacuum-fried products, including jackfruit chips, okra chips, beetroot chips, carrot chips and mango chips. In addition, it sells about 30 other items, such as tea powder, coffee powder, arrowroot powder and honey. Vacuum frying retains the nutritional value of food, as the low frying temperatures reduce the degradation of vitamins, minerals and other nutrients present in the food. This method can also improve the shelf life of fried foods, as it reduces the amount of moisture content in the product, which can decrease the growth of bacteria and mould.

At present, the company is exporting their products rather than focusing on the local market. However, the products are available on online e-commerce web portals like Amazon and Flipkart. Their products are exported to ten countries, including Australia, Malaysia and Gulf countries. “The pandemic drastically affected our business as we solely depended on the export market. But we have recovered from the losses, and the business is doing well with an annual turnover of over Rs 1 crore,” Jithin said.

The cost of the chips is Rs 60 for 50g due to the quality packaging and long shelf life. At present, 50 women employees are working in the production unit. The founders said that they would soon make the products available on the local market as well. In addition to producing and selling these products, the startup is also engaged in research and development to improve the vacuum-frying process and explore new applications for this technology.

