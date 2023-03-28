SNDP Yogam, Kozhikode Union slams Janmabhumi for ‘belittling’ Guru in latest article

By Express News Service

KOZHIKODE: SNDP Yogam, Kozhikode Union, has taken strong exception to an article written by historian Dr C I Isaac, which appeared in the BJP mouthpiece Janmabhumi daily on March 27 that described Sree Narayana Guru as the disciple of Chattambi Swamikal.

In a statement issued here on Monday, SNDP union secretary Sudheesh Keshavapuri said the claim is “totally baseless and does not have any historical backing.” It added that such foolish claims will only help in creating divisions in society.

Saying that the article is aimed at denigrating the Guru, the statement said a similar article was published in Kesari weekly in the past and was later withdrawn following protests from the followers of Guru. “Janmabhumi management should make clear whether the article was published with their knowledge,” Sudheeh said in the statement.

Guru and Swamikal were classmates, who jointly studied yoga vidya under Thaikkat Ayyavu. The teacher had once hinted that Guru has attained a higher spiritual level compared to Chattambi Swamikal. Both had no connections when Guru installed the idol at Aruvippuram. This being the case, the move to drag the name of Swamikal in the Aruvippuram installation is mysterious. “This amounts to hurting the sentiments of Guru’s disciples,” he said. Portraying the Guru as the disciple of Swamikal with the help of lies will only result in belittling the Guru in society. “Those who are trying to correct history using baseless things are actually insulting the Guru,” the statement said.

It added that the Sree Narayana community expresses strong protest over the ‘immature’ action on the part of the Janmabhumi daily. “We hope that the Editor and the author will show decency by offering correction to the article,” the statement said.

