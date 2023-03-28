Tale of PT 7: Two months on, Dhoni well on path to mastering ‘kumki’ ways

A Satish By

Express News Service

PALAKKAD: As one enters the gates of the section office in Dhoni, under Palakkad forest division, around 11 am, one hears the trumpeting of Palakkad Tusker (PT 7), later christened Dhoni by the forest department, which is being trained to obey commands of two energetic mahouts belonging to the Malasar tribe of Kozhikamuthi, in Tamil Nadu’s Aanamalai division.

Dhoni sounded agitated, being in the midst of his training session: which goes on for two hours in the morning and two hours in the evening. The kraal is surrounded by nets on all sides, so that he is not distracted.

The tusker has quite a history, having killed a man – Sivaraman, who was on his morning walk in Dhoni on July 8, 2022 – and destroyed crops and property. But, here he was, meekly heeding to orders. On being asked to turn around, lie on one side, or lift a leg, he complies to every command, without even a hint of hesitation.

Manikantan and Madhavan, who belong to the Malasar

tribal community, bathe Dhoni at his kraal in Palakkad

It was just over two months ago, on January 22, that Dhoni was tranquillised and moved here. The two mahouts, Manikantan, 21, and Madhavan, 23, had arrived from the Anaimalai sanctuary soon after Dhoni was caged.

Their fathers and forefathers were also mahouts and they belong to a tribe that is familiar with the forests, like Bomman and Bellie, the stars of the Oscar winning documentary, The Elephant Whisperers, who are from the Kattunayakar tribe from the adjoining Mudhumalai sanctuary, said a forest beat officer, who did not want to be named.

Dhoni remained violent after he was brought here, and had even tried to break free of his kraal. Manikantan and Madhavan will leave only after he is fully trained. They have been provided accommodation and will become Dhoni’s mahouts when the tusker is finally trained in the kumki ways.

When asked how a wild elephant is made to learn commands within a short time, a forest official says Dhoni is made to interact with just the two mahouts, who also feed and wash him.

Most of the injuries he had suffered while in the wild have all healed, he added. There are two kumki elephants – Augustine and Prabhitha – tethered nearby. Dhoni’s diet consists of palm and bamboo leaves, rice balls mixed with wheat flour, ragi, horse gram, green gram and turmeric powder. Sugarcane is one of his favourites.

Due to the heat, Dhoni is hosed down multiple times every day. Except for the occasional anxious trumpeting during the training sessions, he is now more less at home with his surroundings. And like other kumkis, he could soon be seen in action taming others rogue elephants. He could come out of his ‘kraal’ in another four to five months, the official added.

