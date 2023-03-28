Waste management: 50,000 fine, jail as Kerala government gets tough

Shainu Mohan By

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Not having a decentralised waste management system at home or place of business is set to become a grave offence — with immediate effect — attracting hefty fines and even imprisonment. As per an order issued by the local self-government department (LSGD) to local bodies across the state, owners of houses having a floor area of above 100 sqm and businesses that lack decentralised waste management mechanisms and fail to comply with the rules will face one-year imprisonment and a fine of Rs 50,000.

The move, coming in the wake of the Kerala High Court’s observations over the fire at the Brahmapuram dumpsite, and the ever-rising garbage menace, has already come under fire from a number of local bodies who termed its implementation ‘impractical.’

The department asked the local bodies to invoke relevant sections under the Kerala Municipal Act and Panchayat Act for implementing the decentralised waste management rules. They have been asked to suspend licences of hotels, clubs, marriage halls, malls, retail shops, theatres, vegetable and fruit shops, and fish and meat shops that lack facilities to treat waste at the source.

“We need to reduce the quantity of waste being generated by disposing of it at source. The government has been forced to issue strict orders because local bodies are not making waste management a key priority. It’s high time local bodies learned from their mistakes and take strict steps to ensure proper handling of waste,” said an LSGD official.

‘Not practical to implement order’

However, Ernakulam district panchayat president Ullas Thomas said taking hasty action won’t serve the purpose. “The government is taking the measures due to the HC’s intervention. However, hastily enforcing rules will backfire. The order should be implemented as a long-term plan,” Ullas said.

He said the government put a system in place just now. “Source-level segregation is a key step of this system. Before stepping up enforcement, the authorities should first perfect the new system,” he opined.A Thiruvananthapuram corporation official, who did not want to be named, said it was not practical to implement the order.

“The corporation cannot implement the order on a massive scale as we have around 100 wards. It will take years. Only corporations and municipalities have health wings; the panchayats lack enough staff to enforce the order. We can definitely implement the order during routine inspections and send a message so that everyone adopts decentralised waste management measures,” said the official.

