12-year-old girl used as drug carrier: Mom moves Kerala HC seeking CBI probe

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The mother of an eighth standard student, who had allegedly been used as a drug carrier, on Wednesday approached the Kerala High Court seeking a CBI probe into the issue of luring schoolchildren into drug consumption and using them for drug trafficking and other crimes.

The petitioner stated that her daughter, studying in a school in Kozhikode district, is a vibrant student active in Student Cadet Police and sports. While so she was found becoming indifferent, angry, quarrelsome and disobedient since October 2022. Though the petitioner noticed the changes she could not identify the reason. Then, on November 24, 2022, the teachers informed the petitioner that her child was found in the school washroom in an inebriated stage with her uniform fully wet.

On her arrival at the school, the headmistress, class teacher and others told the petitioner that the child, when asked, informed them that someone made her smell white power and she vomited four times. But none of them informed the matter either the police or the Childline.

She revealed to her mother that at the beginning of October 2022, the child was lured into drugs by a girl student in ninth standard with biscuits containing drugs during sports practice. Then another girl student of Plus I too befriended child and started giving MDMA.

They introduced the child to an outsider girl and then to one Adhinan. Once the child became completely addicted to drugs they took her along with the other two girls to Thalassery and Mahe for drug transport.

There she was introduced to another man of the racket-Ramnas. She was taught to make blade-cut injuries on the wrist to put MDMA for intoxication. Those marks are still there on her hands. The mafia used to put identification marks on her toe finger, hallux, during trafficking. She was beaten up and threatened that she would be killed. The child is in extreme trauma and depression and the petitioner believes that she can never be back to normal life unless miracles happen.

The accused are politicians belonging to the youth wing of the ruling party and the father of one of the accused is an influential leader of IUML, alleged the petitioner. The child is being cursed and tortured by the teachers for reporting the incident. The petitioner has complained to authorities, including CM, seeking a fair investigation.

