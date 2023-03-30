Kerala govt plans to hold food delivery company accountable for plastic waste menace

Anilkumar T By

Express News Service

KOCHI: Realising that its efforts to curb the plastic waste menace would be futile if it does not rein in food delivery firms like Zomato and Swiggy, the state government is planning to implement Extended Producer Responsibility (EPR) costs for the companies as part of its environmental policy approach. Food deliveries are major contributors to plastic waste generated across the state.

EPR is a policy approach where a producer’s responsibility for a product is extended to the post-consumer stage of its life cycle. The objective is to reduce the use of plastic by online food delivery firms, which, officials said, are responsible for a significant amount of plastic waste generated in urban areas.

“It is the firms’ responsibility to rein in plastic use. If they are not ready to implement the green protocol, the government will be forced to do it. A joint effort will help us prevent another Brahmapuram tragedy,” said a source with Suchitwa Mission.

Contingent workers of Kochi corporation said online food delivery accounts for roughly 90% of total plastic waste generated in the city. “Around 90% of plastic waste we collect from houses is of food delivery. While a few of them were properly segregated, many people dumped plastic waste with biodegradable waste.

Though several people have realised the importance of segregation after the Brahmapuram fire, some remain indifferent. If the government can take steps to control plastic use in food deliveries, Kochi can get rid of the plastic menace soon,” said Ranjith, a contingent worker. As per statistics from State Suchitwa Mission, around 10,500 tonnes of solid waste is generated daily. Of this, nearly 1,780 tonnes, or 13 per cent, is just plastic waste.

‘Many hotels use excessive plastic to pack food’

A Suchitwa Mission officer opined that bakeries are major producers of plastic waste.

“If we take a look at each product in bakeries, a majority have plastic wrappers. The sad part is that these are low-quality plastics. We have launched a drive, and local bodies have been instructed to take action,” said the officer.

Sasikala, a CPM councillor in Kochi, said the government should bring out regulations for the distribution of food. “Else, we will continue to face plastic menace,” said Sasikala who had initiated a drive in her division to promote waste treatment at source. She suggested the use of aluminium containers instead of plastic.

Though Zomato and Swiggy initiated a move to reduce plastic waste by introducing 100% plastic-neutral deliveries, they failed to implement them.

“We accept that a large number of hotels are using excessive plastic during food packaging. We will take up the issue at our state-level meeting,” said Manoharan T, district president of Kerala Hotel and Restaurant Association, adding that the lack of an alternative to plastic is a cause for concern.

