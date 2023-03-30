Kerala man fatally hacks mother-in-law, injures wife, sets himself ablaze

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In a shocking incident, a 56-year-old man fatally hacked his mother-in-law at Azhikode near Aruvikkara in the early hours of Thursday. He then hacked his wife and attempted suicide by setting himself ablaze. The man and wife are undergoing treatment at the Medical College Hospital and their condition is said to be critical.

Ali Akbar, an employee of SAT Hospital, first hacked his mother-in-law Shahira, 62, and then his wife, Mumthaz. The incident took place at around 4.30 am.

Ali stayed on the first floor of the house, while the two women stayed on the ground floor. The couple has been having domestic issues for the last 10 years and their case is under consideration at the Family Court.

The incident happened in front of the lone daughter of the couple. Mumthaz is a teacher at Nedumangad Govt Higher Secondary School. Ali was set to retire from service on Friday.

(Assistance for those having suicidal thoughts is available on TN’s health helpline 104 and Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050)

