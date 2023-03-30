Tourism clubs in colleges to promote youth activities in Kerala

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The tourism department has invited applications from colleges across the state to set up tourism clubs on campuses to promote the active participation of youth, besides training them for job opportunities in the sector.

The objective of the programme is to harness youth power for the upkeep of tourism centres and encourage them to come up with ideas and themes for the development of tourism in the state.

The initiative also aims to create opportunities for students to work and save through the ‘Earn While You Learn’ programme. The initiative offers opportunities for students to work as part-time tourist guides.

The tourism clubs aim to mould future professionals in the fast-growing tourism sector, develop a global perspective among the participants, encourage them to take part in heritage and nature conservation activities and identify new tourism destinations in their respective localities. To apply, visit https://forms.gle/y1baumLynaUFcx4z6. For more details, contact 8593826434 or 8089118782.

The last date for submitting applications is April 5.



