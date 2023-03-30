Will seek Advocate General’s advice, says Kerala forest minister

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Forest Minister A K Saseendran has said that Arikomban would have been caught had the Kerala High Court not interfered in the matter. Though the residents of Chinnakanal are living in constant fear, the state will abide by the court's directions, the minister said. "The government will decide on holding a meeting with the forest officials and seeking legal advice from the Advocate General. The state government is ready to hand over the captured wild animal to other states," the minister said. In a veiled attack on the court, he said: "One cannot prevent the elephant from encroaching into the inhabited area after noting the length of its tusk. The residents of Chinnakanal have challenged the petitioners and even the judges to come and live in the area. However, I do not subscribe to the view. And the government cannot take such a stance in court."