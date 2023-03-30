Home States Kerala

Will seek Advocate General’s advice, says Kerala forest minister

The residents of Chinnakanal have challenged the petitioners and even the judges to come and live in the area.

Published: 30th March 2023 06:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th March 2023 06:30 AM   |  A+A-

AK Saseendran

Kerala minister A K Saseendran (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Forest Minister A K Saseendran has said that Arikomban would have been caught had the Kerala High Court not interfered in the matter. Though the residents of Chinnakanal are living in constant fear, the state will abide by the court’s directions, the minister said.  

“The government will decide on holding a meeting with the forest officials and seeking legal advice from the Advocate General. The state government is ready to hand over the captured wild animal to other states,” the minister said. 

In a veiled attack on the court, he said: “One cannot prevent the elephant from encroaching into the inhabited area after noting the length of its tusk. The residents of Chinnakanal have challenged the petitioners and even the judges to come and live in the area. However, I do not subscribe to the view. And the government cannot take such a stance in court.” 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Arikomban A K Saseendran
India Matters
Image used for representational purposes only (File Photo | PTI)
Over 11K OBC, SC and ST students dropped out from Central Universities in five years: Centre
Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai along with Union Minister Amit Shah and former CM B S Yediyurappa. (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal, EPS)
Single-phase Karnataka assembly polls more of a challenge for the BJP and the JD-S?
Image for representational purpose. (Express Illustration)
Boy, 15, kidnapped and murdered over Rs 50 lakh ransom in Odisha, two arrested
Siyaya has killed two animals since she became a mother. (Photo | Twitter)
Cheetah from Namibia gives birth to four cubs at MP's Kuno National Park 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp