12-hour hartal in 13 Idukki panchayats over Kerala HC stay on 'Mission Arikomban'

By Express News Service

IDUKKI: Peeved at the Kerala High Court order that stayed the operation to capture tusker Arikomban, residents observed a dawn-to-dusk hartal in 13 panchayats in Idukki on Thursday. The hartal was observed in Chinnakkanal, Santhanpara, Senapathy, Bisonvalley, Senapathy, Rajakkadu, Rajakumari, Munnar, Devikulam, Edamalakkudy, Vattavada, Marayur and Kanthalloor panchayats with the backing of trade unions.

In Singukandam, which has been severely affected due to the movement of the tusker, residents protested by cooking rice gruel under the leadership of Chinnakkanal panchayat authorities. Some protesters blocked traffic on the NH in Periyakanal, Pooppara and Bodimettu areas. Tourist vehicles were blocked but later allowed to continue on their journey.

Though the KSRTC conducted services on the routes affected by the protests, private buses and vehicles stayed off the road. Shops and other commercial establishments did not open.

Though declared in 13 panchayats, the hartal affected commercial and tourism activities in nearby panchayats too as tourists and the public decided against venturing out.

Other than visits by a few local residents, tourism spots in the other panchayats largely wore a deserted look. The forest department had decided to execute Mission Arikomban, the drive to capture the tusker that is causing disturbances in Chinnakkanal and Santhanpara panchayats in Idukki and relocate it to a jumbo training centre in Kodanad to make it a kumki, on March 26. However, the HC stayed the operation till March 29 based on the petition filed by animal rights organisations.

On Wednesday, the HC formed a five-member expert committee to suggest options other than capturing the jumbo to prevent it from causing disturbances to human settlements. It asked the forest department to put its plans to capture the elephant on hold until the committee filed the report on April 5.

Jumbo herd vs protesters

While residents were agitating at the NH in Periyakanal, a herd of elephants ventured into the highway, irking protesters. They drove the herd back to the forest. “The situation is so pathetic. Elephants are venturing into habitations even as we are protesting,” said Ram Kumar, one of the protesters.

He said the government and the judiciary have turned a blind eye to their issue. “Until a solution is found, we will keep protesting,” he said.

