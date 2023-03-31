Home States Kerala

German investor accuses Zonta of fraud, complains to PM Modi

The complaint, a copy of which is in possession of TNIE, shows the German firm made the investment between 2016 and 2018.

Published: 31st March 2023 07:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st March 2023 07:00 AM   |  A+A-

Zonta Infratech Pvt Ltd

Zonta Infratech Pvt Ltd

By Aishwarya Prabhakara
Express News Service

KOCHI: Zonta Infratech Pvt Ltd, which was under fire for the recent Brahmapuram fiasco, is back in the news for all the wrong reasons. In a surprise move that could have wider ramifications, a German investor has filed a complaint with Prime Minister Narendra Modi alleging that Rajkumar Chellappan Pillai, MD of the Bengaluru-based firm, has siphoned off his investment in the company.

Patrick Bauer, CEO of Bauer GmbH, in the letter dated March 24, 2023, said the German firm has invested Rs 357.4 crore (4 million euros) and additionally given a standby letter of credit for Rs 20.4 crore (2.28 million euros). “I realised too late that my/our hard-earned money that I invested in India was siphoned off by Rajkumar Chellappan Pillai to benefit him and his family. I learned that the money was transferred to different private entities that had backlinks to Rajkumar Pillai,” Patrick said in his letter.

The complaint, a copy of which has TNIE, shows the German firm invested in 2016 and 2018.  “The firm contacted me to get German waste bin technology to India in consonance with ‘Swachh Bharat Abhiyan’,” he said.  

Investing in India was a mistake, no safeguards in place: Patrick Bauer

“We decided to set up a small manufacturing unit in Bengaluru to produce underground and overground waste bins,” said Patrick.He said it turned out that Pillai never really meant to do honest business with the German firm. “He began working in a non-transparent manner and failed to provide monthly reports and financial details. For the past four years, I have been struggling to get my money back. As of now, more than Rs 44.6 crore (5 million euros) including fees and interest are pending,” he said in the letter.

Patrick alleged that he was threatened by Pillai, the son-in-law of former LDF convenor Vaikom Viswan, and told to forget about his investment if he filed any complaint against him.

 “Rajkumar Pillai recently made headlines, albeit infamously, for allegedly causing the legacy waste fire at Brahmapuram, Kochi, in Kerala. There are multiple corruption allegations already levelled against him. After great difficulty, I could finally register an FIR bearing No. 34/2023 on March 8, 2023, at Cubbon Park Police Station in Bengaluru for fraud and cheating. However, to date, no action has been taken by Bengaluru police against Rajkumar Pillai,” he said. 

Patrick added that investing in India was a mistake, as he feels the government has no safeguards to protect foreign investors.

“I feel that the government of India does not support investors with prompt action, leading to huge monetary losses. As a second-generation owner of a reputed firm in Europe, I am afraid to say many of my business colleagues are anxious about investing in India after seeing my plight. I have already brought the matter to the attention of the German Embassy and the German Consulate in Bengaluru. I fear a total loss of my investment, considering the recent developments in Brahmapuram. I humbly call upon you to take prompt action against those involved in the duping, and secure my investment,” the letter to the PM said.

Besides Kochi corporation’s biomining and capping contract, Zonta was awarded the waste-to-energy project at Brahmapuram by the Kerala State Industrial Development Corporation (KSIDC) despite allegedly being ‘underqualified’.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Zonta Infratech Pvt Ltd Brahmapuram Narendra Modi
India Matters
Image used for representational purposes only (File Photo | PTI)
Over 11K OBC, SC and ST students dropped out from Central Universities in five years: Centre
Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai along with Union Minister Amit Shah and former CM B S Yediyurappa. (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal, EPS)
Single-phase Karnataka assembly polls more of a challenge for the BJP and the JD-S?
Image for representational purpose. (Express Illustration)
Boy, 15, kidnapped and murdered over Rs 50 lakh ransom in Odisha, two arrested
Siyaya has killed two animals since she became a mother. (Photo | Twitter)
Cheetah from Namibia gives birth to four cubs at MP's Kuno National Park 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp