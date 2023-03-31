Home States Kerala

KAT rejects Ciza’s plea to set aside govt notice

The show-cause notice stated that her decision to accept the appointment without the government’s permission was in violation of the service rules and amounted to indiscipline

Published: 31st March 2023 06:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st March 2023 06:00 AM   |  A+A-

Kerala Technological University

APJ Abdul Kalam Technological University (formerly Kerala Technological University) (Photo | ktu.edu.in)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In a setback for Kerala Technological University (KTU) Vice-Chancellor Ciza Thomas,  the Kerala Administrative Tribunal (KAT) on Thursday turned down her plea to set aside a show-cause notice issued to her by the state government for not seeking permission before taking up the appointment.  

However, the tribunal asked the government not to make her a “scapegoat” in its ongoing “standoff” with the governor. 

Ciza is retiring on Friday (March 31). The KAT asked the government to decide with an “open mind” after providing Ciza “an opportunity of hearing”.

“We hope the respondents (government) will permit the applicant to retire peacefully,” KAT said in its order.  Ciza, a senior joint director in the directorate of technical education, was given additional charge of KTU VC  by Governor Arif Mohammed Khan in November last year.

With barely a few weeks left before her retirement, the government issued a show-cause notice against her for not obtaining its permission before taking up the appointment. Last month, the government removed her from the senior joint director post and put her fresh appointment on hold. 

After Ciza approached the KAT, the tribunal asked the government to post here in the Thiruvananthapuram district as she was also carrying out the duties of the KTU vice-chancellor. The government then posted her as the principal of Government Engineering College, Barton Hill. However, on March 10, the higher education department issued her a show-cause notice.  

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Ciza Thomas Kerala Technological University
India Matters
Image used for representational purposes only (File Photo | PTI)
Over 11K OBC, SC and ST students dropped out from Central Universities in five years: Centre
Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai along with Union Minister Amit Shah and former CM B S Yediyurappa. (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal, EPS)
Single-phase Karnataka assembly polls more of a challenge for the BJP and the JD-S?
Image for representational purpose. (Express Illustration)
Boy, 15, kidnapped and murdered over Rs 50 lakh ransom in Odisha, two arrested
Siyaya has killed two animals since she became a mother. (Photo | Twitter)
Cheetah from Namibia gives birth to four cubs at MP's Kuno National Park 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp