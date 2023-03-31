Kerala: TDB budget announces old age home for Hindus

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB) announced an old age home for Hindus in its budget for the 2023-24 fiscal year presented on Thursday.

The first home will be set up on an experimental basis by renovating one of the auditoriums on the premises of a temple under the board. Devotees aged above 70 will be accommodated in the home. The location will be decided in the next meeting of the board.

TDB said it considers the old age home a feasible project that aligns with its goals. “Our aim is the welfare of the Hindu community. We intend to protect the destitute who come to temples and stay there. The project also augurs well for the board’s goodwill,” said TDB president K Ananthagopan.

“If this experiment succeeds, we plan to start an old age home in every district,” he said.

Ananthagopan said an old age home associated with a temple complex will get enough financial support from devotees. “Devotees will consider it part of their spiritual offering,” he said.

