Home States Kerala

Man sentenced to 20 years in prison by Kerala court for sexual assault of minor

The man had befriended the minor girl on social media in 2021 and after they got close, he turned up at her house when her parents were not present and sexually assaulted her.

Published: 31st March 2023 06:26 PM  |   Last Updated: 31st March 2023 06:26 PM   |  A+A-

POCSO, Rape, Sexual Assault

Image used for representational purpose only.

By PTI

PALAKKAD: A Kerala court on Friday sentenced a man to 20 years in prison for the repeated sexual assault of a minor girl whom he had befriended on social media.

Pattambi Fast Track Special Court judge Satish Kumar sentenced the man to 20 years for the offence of repeated aggravated penetrative sexual assault of a minor under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

The court also imposed a fine of Rs 1.5 lakh on the convict with a direction that the amount, if realised, be paid to the victim, Special Public Prosecutor Nisha Vijayakumar said.

The court also sentenced the man to two years in prison for the offence of house trespass under the IPC.

The man, hailing from Kollam, had befriended the minor girl on social media in 2021 and after they got close, he turned up at her house when her parents were not present and sexually assaulted her, the SPP said.

Subsequently, he showed up at her house several times during that year in the absence of her parents and sexually assaulted her, the prosecutor added.

As his sexual demands began increasing and he started making threats to make the victim comply, she told her parents who in turn informed the police, the SPP said.

A complaint was lodged against the accused in 2022, she said.

The prosecutor said that 21 witnesses were examined during the trial.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
POCSO case
India Matters
Representational image.
Rohini theatre episode: Discrimination in, humanity out 
Image used for representational purpose only. purposes (Express Illustrations)
Woman gangraped, tortured for three days 
A day after students at Kalakshetra protested against teaching staff for alleged sexual harassment, Chennai Police conducted an investigation on March 31, 2023. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
Kalakshetra sexual harassment issue: MK Stalin assures probe, action against wrongdoers
Hyderabad University (File | EPS)
Hyderabad University accused of casteist grading system in PhD admissions

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp