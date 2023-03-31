Pinarayi writes to PM on chartered flights; ex-aviation secretary cites haste

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has shot off a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi seeking his intervention on airline companies charging exorbitant fares during peak seasons.

He also came out with three options to operate “reasonably” priced additional/chartered flights: via Indian-registered scheduled carriers; foreign-registered scheduled carriers; or, foreign-chartered flight operators. A former civil aviation secretary termed the CM’s move commendable but stressed that it should have followed a consultative study.

In his letter, Pinarayi urged Modi to hold talks with the airlines on bringing down airfares during peak season. The CM highlighted that operators in the last two months have increased fares by more than three times the normal price.

“I request the central government to intervene proactively and initiate negotiations with airline companies operating in the India-Gulf sector. The companies should not adopt an exorbitant pricing strategy during peak-demand occasions such as festivals and school vacations,” Pinarayi’s letter said.

The CM also sought exemption/relaxation for scheduled carriers to operate additional flights. Highlighting that three major festivals — Vishu, Easter and Ramadan — fall during the second and third week of April, Pinarayi said the state government has decided to operate additional/chartered flights at reasonable fares during the peak/festival seasons and vacations for low-income emigrants in Gulf countries. He urged the PM to direct the civil aviation ministry to expedite necessary approvals for the additional/charter flight operations booked by the state government from the second week of April.

The former civil aviation secretary, who did not wish to be named, expressed surprise at the haste with which the state government had sent a letter to the PM.

“If private entities that have the wherewithal can operate chartered flights, why can’t the Kerala government do the same? Airfares during the festival period have been exorbitantly priced. But I feel the state government has not done a proper consultative study on the issue, without which it is doomed to meet the fate of Air Kerala,” the former official told TNIE.

