All govt services in state will soon go online: Kerala CM

By Express News Service

KOZHIKODE: Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said that all government services in the state will soon become online. Inaugurating the state-level taluk adalat of ‘Karuthalum Kaithangum’ in Kozhikode on Sunday, the CM pointed out that around 900 services have already become online.

He further said, “People come to the offices for their rights, not seeking generosity. Officers should have an attitude to help. We should relate to the people and solve their problems.”The CM also said that Kerala has already set an example in crises like floods and Covid.

The CM said computer literacy, too, had been a focal point for the government. “Computer literacy should be accessible to all. A big change is coming in this regard. Necessary technical training will be given to the employees. WiFi facility will be ensured everywhere, and homes will be connected to the Kerala Fibre Optic Network,” the CM said.

Nine hundred promises were made in the state through the manifesto. Of these, initial proceedings for 765 have been initiated within a year. The progress report will be released soon, the CM said.

KOZHIKODE: Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said that all government services in the state will soon become online. Inaugurating the state-level taluk adalat of ‘Karuthalum Kaithangum’ in Kozhikode on Sunday, the CM pointed out that around 900 services have already become online. He further said, “People come to the offices for their rights, not seeking generosity. Officers should have an attitude to help. We should relate to the people and solve their problems.”The CM also said that Kerala has already set an example in crises like floods and Covid. The CM said computer literacy, too, had been a focal point for the government. “Computer literacy should be accessible to all. A big change is coming in this regard. Necessary technical training will be given to the employees. WiFi facility will be ensured everywhere, and homes will be connected to the Kerala Fibre Optic Network,” the CM said.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Nine hundred promises were made in the state through the manifesto. Of these, initial proceedings for 765 have been initiated within a year. The progress report will be released soon, the CM said.