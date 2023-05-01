Beware of cyber fraudsters coming for your ‘likes’; cases rise high in Kerala

Toby Antony By

Express News Service

KOCHI: If you are offered a part-time job by people hiring you for increasing ‘likes’ and subscribers on YouTube, beware of signing up! Last month, as many as five persons in Kochi lost their hard-earned money to cyber fraudsters who recruited them with such enticements. On March 22, a Fort Kochi native received a message on WhatsApp regarding a job with a company claiming to help Youtubers get more subscribers and ‘likes’. The victim was offered Rs 50 for each click of the ‘like’ button. As the job was relatively easy and the remuneration attractive, she accepted the job.

“Initially, she was asked to transfer a meagre amount to an account. When the amount was paid, she received a return payment that included the commission for liking YouTube videos the fraudsters claimed were produced by clients. She was later told that if she invests a bigger amount, the commission and returns will be proportionately higher. The victim ended up paying Rs 39.38 lakh over March 22 and 23 to various bank accounts. But no payment, including commission, was received,” a police officer said.

A person from Eroor lost Rs 19.40 lakh in a similar manner. Kochi City cyber police station also received complaints from a Mulavukkad native who was cheated of Rs 11.25 lakh and a Edappally native who forfeited Rs 1.3 lakh. “Besides YouTube, fraudsters also approach people for jobs related to increasing ‘likes’ on Instagram. These YouTube and Instagram accounts are fake. Most victims are contacted via WhatsApp and Telegram,” an officer said.

Officers said the bank accounts to which the victims transfer money are often started by the accused using fake ID mostly at rural branches of banks in other states. Within minutes of a transfer, the amount is diverted to other accounts. “The accused convert the money into cryptocurrencies so that no one can track the money trail. Such cases are frequently being reported in various parts of the country. There are organised groups behind it,” an officer said.

Ernakulam Rural cyber police station has received similar complaints in recent weeks. An officer said part-time job fraud is the most common cybercrime reported since January.

KOCHI: If you are offered a part-time job by people hiring you for increasing ‘likes’ and subscribers on YouTube, beware of signing up! Last month, as many as five persons in Kochi lost their hard-earned money to cyber fraudsters who recruited them with such enticements. On March 22, a Fort Kochi native received a message on WhatsApp regarding a job with a company claiming to help Youtubers get more subscribers and ‘likes’. The victim was offered Rs 50 for each click of the ‘like’ button. As the job was relatively easy and the remuneration attractive, she accepted the job. “Initially, she was asked to transfer a meagre amount to an account. When the amount was paid, she received a return payment that included the commission for liking YouTube videos the fraudsters claimed were produced by clients. She was later told that if she invests a bigger amount, the commission and returns will be proportionately higher. The victim ended up paying Rs 39.38 lakh over March 22 and 23 to various bank accounts. But no payment, including commission, was received,” a police officer said. A person from Eroor lost Rs 19.40 lakh in a similar manner. Kochi City cyber police station also received complaints from a Mulavukkad native who was cheated of Rs 11.25 lakh and a Edappally native who forfeited Rs 1.3 lakh. “Besides YouTube, fraudsters also approach people for jobs related to increasing ‘likes’ on Instagram. These YouTube and Instagram accounts are fake. Most victims are contacted via WhatsApp and Telegram,” an officer said.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Officers said the bank accounts to which the victims transfer money are often started by the accused using fake ID mostly at rural branches of banks in other states. Within minutes of a transfer, the amount is diverted to other accounts. “The accused convert the money into cryptocurrencies so that no one can track the money trail. Such cases are frequently being reported in various parts of the country. There are organised groups behind it,” an officer said. Ernakulam Rural cyber police station has received similar complaints in recent weeks. An officer said part-time job fraud is the most common cybercrime reported since January.