Congress looks to recalibrate, reconnect to meet targets in Kerala

Cynthia Chandran By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Contrary to the earlier announcement by the state Congress leadership to hold a ‘chintan shivir’ on May 9-10, the party has now decided to hold a ‘leaders’ meet’ instead. Owing to the inordinate delay in completing the organisational revamp, the first leg of the chintan shivir held in Kozhikode has been deemed to have failed to achieve its targeted results.

State president K Sudhakaran is also determined to further the party’s social engineering initiative, by roping in Prakash Ambedkar, grandson of B R Ambedkar, to unveil a statue of Amachadi Thevan, one of the unsung heroes of the Vaikom Satyagraha, in the coming days.

The recent high-power political affairs committee meeting, held at Indira Bhavan, on April 20, decided to hold the second edition of the two-day ‘nava sankalp chintan shivir’ at Charalkunnu, in Pathanamthitta district. But, the leadership later decided to tone down the seriousness of the occasion in favour of an open-minded discussion at a more secluded place, which led them to zero in on Wayanad.

M Liju, senior party leader and trusted lieutenant of Sudhakaran, told TNIE that the party is yet to take stock of the first edition of the chintan shivir held in Kozhikode last September. “Currently, we are reviewing the achievements of the state unit against targets set during the last chintan shivir. Since organisational revamp could not be achieved within the time frame, everything went awry. But, we are confident of completing the reshuffling by May 15,” he said.

The leadership’s outreach towards bishops and other community leaders will be extended to backward communities. The party will help realise the Pulaya community’s decades-long request of a befitting tribute for Amachadi Thevan, who had lost his eyesight when detractors applied slaked lime. The episode also saw Mahatma Gandhi sending medicines to help him regain his eyesight.

