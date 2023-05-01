Home States Kerala

CPM’s ‘selective creative freedom’ well known: BJP

They are adopting these double standards due to their opposition to anything that exposes terrorism,” Surendran said in a Facebook post.

Kerala BJP state president K Surendran. (Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Responding to Chief Minister Pinarayi VIjayan’s statement that the movie The Kerala Story based on ‘love jihad’ can’t be justified in the name of creative freedom, BJP state president K Surendran said people were well aware of the CPM’s “selective secularism and creative freedom”.

“The chief minister and CPM leaders, who are apostles of creative freedom, do not want the movie to be screened. They are adopting these double standards due to their opposition to anything that exposes terrorism,” Surendran said in a Facebook post.

The BJP chief reminded the CM that double standards adopted for the sake of the vote bank are more dangerous than religious extremism. Surendran said the CPM stood for creative freedom in the case of the movie Eesho and the play Kakkuli which hurt Christian sentiments. 

“It had adopted a similar stance in the case of the novel Meesha and MF Hussain’s painting exhibition. However, the CPM could not see creative freedom in the case of Prof T J Joseph’s question paper (palm-chopping case) or the play Kithaab or the movie The Kashmir Files. How does stating the fact that Kerala is a hotbed of religious fundamentalism become hate-mongering?” Surendran asked. 

The BJP leader said it was the “selective reactions” of Pinarayi and Leader of Opposition V D Satheesan that led to a situation where terrorists come to Kerala through trains to carry out subversive activities.

