Mann Ki Baat testimony to PM’s ability to inspire nation: Governor

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Mann Ki Baat is a testimony to how much a leader can motivate a nation into action through his inspiring words, Governor Arif Mohammed Khan has said. He was addressing a special event held at the Raj Bhavan in connection with the broadcast of the 100th episode of Mann Ki Baat. Khan said the radio programme is a smooth flow of thoughts from the heart, touching the hearts of Indians everywhere.

The PM’s musings on development, progress, education, welfare and a host of other matters have inspired people and awakened them towards the realm of positive action, he said. Khan said Mann Ki Baat has been lending voice to the desires, dreams and optimism of over 130 crore Indians, which is almost one-sixth of humanity. “It has been a tonic to stimulate the idea of ‘Sabka Saath Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas Sabka Prayas, he said.

Minister of State for External Affairs and Parliamentary Affairs V Muraleedharan said there is no other programme in the world where the head of the government interacts directly with the people, adding that Kerala has featured in the programme on several occasions. He also said that Mann ki Baat brings to the fore the greatness of the common people who live life differently.

Padma awardees, personalities mentioned in episodes of Mann Ki Baat, National Balashri Award winners, and young writers selected for the Prime Minister’s ‘Yuva’ scheme were present at the event. Padma Shri awardees Lakshmikutty Amma, C I Isaac, Former DGP T P Senkumar, Justice (Retd) Hariharan Nair, former vice-chancellors G Gopakumar, Jancy James, producer G Suresh Kumar, actors Krishnakumar, Menaka and Praveena, director Major Ravi, playback singer G Venugopal and Bharatiya Vicharakendram director R Sanjay were among those present.

Newly-weds tune in to Mann Ki Baat at marriage hall

Kochi: The first official programme of a newly-wed couple in Kochi was watching the 100th episode of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s ‘Mann Ki Baat’ live on TV. Akhil and Anjali listened to the Maan Ki Baat with their friends and relatives, at the marriage venue at Ernakulam Karayogam’s Kaveri Hall on Sunday immediately after the wedding. Akhil is the nephew of BJP state vice president B Gopalakrishnan. Akhil’s father B Mohandas is the elder brother of Gopalakrishnan. Anjali is the daughter of Dileep Kumar of Udayamperoor, Tripunithura.

