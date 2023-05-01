MBBS interns in Kerala frustrated with paltry stipend

Unnikrishnan S By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: MBBS interns expressed frustration over the paltry stipend they get from private medical managements, in a nationwide survey conducted by the National Medical Commission, the apex regulatory body on medical education. In the ongoing online survey, the students complained of the arbitrariness of the management in paying stipends and its huge disparity among colleges.

The stipends are the students’ rights as part of the clinical training during the one-year house surgency period. It has been found that some college managements pay a paltry Rs 1,500 per month to students, while those in government medical colleges get over Rs 25,000. According to health activists, the huge disparity is the result of vague guidelines issued by the National Medical Commission (NMC).

The NMC has sought to address the regulatory issue by starting a survey for undergraduate students doing their internship and postgraduate students. The survey was initiated based on the complaints of a former intern against a private medical college in Kozhikode to the National Human Rights Commission. The students felt they are at the mercy of colleges, which has the power to fix the stipend.

“The students are participating in the survey to highlight the disparity and arbitrariness in paying stipends in colleges. The managements not only give less stipend but also take a cut in the form of various expenses,” said Rabiya Siddique, state convenor of Medical Students Network, the student’s unit of IMA. According to her, most private colleges give a stipend of less than Rs 8,000.

The students complained that some managements demand upfront payment of hostel fees for one year as a condition for giving stipend. “There is a college which pays a stipend of Rs 5,000 but cuts Rs 3,500 as hostel fee,” said a student.

Dr Jose Joseph, principal of Al-Azhar Medical College in Thodupuzha, denied that the college was giving less stipend. “The management decides the stipend based on the university guidelines. We give the same stipend as recommended by the fee regulation committee. The survey allows students to complain about the disparity,” he said. The house surgeons have taken up the issue several times, demanding standardisation of stipend. However, they alleged that the managements often adopt hard tactics such as extending the house surgency period or holding back stipends of students involved in protests. The students usually give up as everyone wants to complete the course, said Rabiya.

While the students hope that the survey will lead to change, health activists have expressed apprehension. “The rules on Compulsory Rotary Internship Regulation by NMC are vague and allow private medical colleges to interpret it to their advantage. The stipend given is arbitrary and paltry. It will not change with a survey. NMC has to make the rules clear to make colleges liable to pay a proper stipend,” said Dr Babu KV, a health activist who has been following the issue since 2017.

He had pointed out the issue when the draft rules were made public. However, his suggestions were not included when the gazette notification was issued in November 2021.

Testing times

Stipend

Govt Medical Colleges (GMC) Rs 25,000

Private Medical Colleges Rs 5,000 - Rs 15,000 (without cuts)

Median stipend in private medical colleges: Rs 5,000 to Rs 8,000

Lowest stipend: Rs 1,500 (after deducting hostel fee)

Number of MBBS interns: 2,750 in private, 1,555 in GMCs

Duty hours of MBBS interns in private colleges: 80-100 hours a week (one day off in two weeks)

