Periyar Tiger Reserve welcomes Arikomban, jumbo freed post treatment

Nejma Sulaiman By

Express News Service

IDUKKI: Following more than three months of planning and a two-day mammoth operation, Arikomban was successfully captured on Saturday. The Periyar Tiger Reserve (PTR), covering an area of 925 sqkm, will be the new home of the tusker, who was tranquillised and translocated from the shola forests of Chinnakkanal.

After a nearly four-hour-long journey, the lorry carrying the sedated tusker reached the entrance to the sanctuary at 10pm on Saturday. Although rain and the arduous forest path proved a major challenge for the forest department, the team successfully released the tusker in the reserve forest at Mullakudi section early on Sunday morning.

Arun R, Chief Conservator of Forests (CCF) of the high-range circle, said the elephant was released successfully deep inside the forest away from human habitations. “Since elephants are social animals, we hope the tusker will easily adapt to his new surroundings,” he said.

Arun said a radio collar was attached to Arikomban prior to his release. “A team tracking his movements will monitor Arikomban and ensure that he stays away from human habitations. We hope the greater expanse of PTR will be to Arikomban’s liking and that he does not stray outside the reserve,” he said. Senior veterinary surgeon and darting specialist Arun Zachariah said although the elephant had suffered an injury to its trunk during the operation, he was released after proper treatment.

Zachariah denied the allegation the tusker’s health will deteriorate as he was darted multiple times.

“Capturing the elephant was a challenging task due to the particular terrain. Besides, the tusker had to be sedated in a standing position, hence booster doses were given to load him safely into the lorry. Arikomban has no health complications and was released after being served an antidote,” he said.

Chakkakomban, another wild tusker found roaming during the mission, made the task of the team easier. “Arikomban followed Chakkakomban to a suitable spot for the team to dart him. Although we failed to execute the mission on the first day, the situation turned in our favour on Day 2,” he said.

Although the government and forest department had anticipated protests from local residents of Kumily while the tusker was being moved to PTR on Saturday, what transpired surprised everyone. Officials were greeted by jubilant crowds who welcomed the new guest to the forest land that borders their villages. CCF Arun said the reaction of the residents is a model for others as the tusker has been given a chance to live in its natural habitat instead of being taken into captivity.

Locals said that there is no human-wildlife conflicts in the area as the reserve ensures food and other resources needed for wild animals. “Since the tusker will get the food it needs in the reserve, it will not have to stray into human habitations,” a resident said.

Not all relieved

Thomas, a resident of Vilakku who injured his hand after being attacked by a wild jumbo



Despite Arikomban’s capture, Thomas, a resident of Vilakku, is not entirely happy. Thomas, who severely injured his right hand after he was attacked by a wild jumbo near his home in 2019, says translocating Arikomban alone is not a solution to the human-wild elephant conflicts in Chinnakkanal as there are many more trouble-making tuskers in the area.

IDUKKI: Following more than three months of planning and a two-day mammoth operation, Arikomban was successfully captured on Saturday. The Periyar Tiger Reserve (PTR), covering an area of 925 sqkm, will be the new home of the tusker, who was tranquillised and translocated from the shola forests of Chinnakkanal. After a nearly four-hour-long journey, the lorry carrying the sedated tusker reached the entrance to the sanctuary at 10pm on Saturday. Although rain and the arduous forest path proved a major challenge for the forest department, the team successfully released the tusker in the reserve forest at Mullakudi section early on Sunday morning. Arun R, Chief Conservator of Forests (CCF) of the high-range circle, said the elephant was released successfully deep inside the forest away from human habitations. “Since elephants are social animals, we hope the tusker will easily adapt to his new surroundings,” he said. googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Arun said a radio collar was attached to Arikomban prior to his release. “A team tracking his movements will monitor Arikomban and ensure that he stays away from human habitations. We hope the greater expanse of PTR will be to Arikomban’s liking and that he does not stray outside the reserve,” he said. Senior veterinary surgeon and darting specialist Arun Zachariah said although the elephant had suffered an injury to its trunk during the operation, he was released after proper treatment. Zachariah denied the allegation the tusker’s health will deteriorate as he was darted multiple times. “Capturing the elephant was a challenging task due to the particular terrain. Besides, the tusker had to be sedated in a standing position, hence booster doses were given to load him safely into the lorry. Arikomban has no health complications and was released after being served an antidote,” he said. Chakkakomban, another wild tusker found roaming during the mission, made the task of the team easier. “Arikomban followed Chakkakomban to a suitable spot for the team to dart him. Although we failed to execute the mission on the first day, the situation turned in our favour on Day 2,” he said. Although the government and forest department had anticipated protests from local residents of Kumily while the tusker was being moved to PTR on Saturday, what transpired surprised everyone. Officials were greeted by jubilant crowds who welcomed the new guest to the forest land that borders their villages. CCF Arun said the reaction of the residents is a model for others as the tusker has been given a chance to live in its natural habitat instead of being taken into captivity. Locals said that there is no human-wildlife conflicts in the area as the reserve ensures food and other resources needed for wild animals. “Since the tusker will get the food it needs in the reserve, it will not have to stray into human habitations,” a resident said. Not all relieved Thomas, a resident of Vilakku who injured his hand after being attacked by a wild jumbo Despite Arikomban’s capture, Thomas, a resident of Vilakku, is not entirely happy. Thomas, who severely injured his right hand after he was attacked by a wild jumbo near his home in 2019, says translocating Arikomban alone is not a solution to the human-wild elephant conflicts in Chinnakkanal as there are many more trouble-making tuskers in the area.