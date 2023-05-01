Home States Kerala

Thrissur pooram: Colour, rhythm and passion come alive at Thekkinkadu maidan

As the sea of spectators spread out between Thiruvambady and Paramekkavu for kudamattom, the southern gate of the Sree Vadakkumnathan temple was the cynosure of all eyes.

Thousands gathered to witness kudamattom as part of Thrissur Pooram at Thekkinkadu maidan on Sunday | T P Sooraj

By Gopika Varrier
THRISSUR: Setting aside differences of gender, religion and caste, thousands of people thronged the Thekkinkadu maidan on Sunday to witness the spectacle of rhythm, colour and beauty — that is the Thrissur Pooram. As the sea of spectators spread out between Thiruvambady and Paramekkavu for kudamattom, the southern gate of the Sree Vadakkumnathan temple was the cynosure of all eyes.

By the time the deities of the eight participating temples reached the Sree Moolasthanam accompanied by percussionists, Thiruvambady Bhagavathi and Paramekkavu Bhagavathi started their journey towards the southern gate. The Madathil Varavu procession with panchavadyam offered a scintillating backdrop.

When the procession reached the Naikkanal panthal, pandi melam led by Cheranallur Sankarankutty Marar raised the hopes of spectators. The excitement peaked as the Elanjithara d set the stage for the world’s largest percussion ensemble. Kizhakkot Aniyan Marar, who led the melam, gave an unforgettable experience. 

Church donates oil as per custom
As is customary every year, the Thrissur Marth Mariam church, under the Chaldean Syrian Church, donated oil to both the Thiruvambady and Paramekkavu factions, reinforcing the religious harmony of the cultural capital.

Ceremonies to conclude today
Thrissur: The 30-hour-long Thrissur Pooram ceremonies will end with the official farewell between Thiruvam-bady Bhagavathi and Paramekkavu Bhagavathi on Monday. The ‘Pakalpooram’ for participating temples and the two factions will be held on the day. The major fireworks display will be held in the wee hours of Monday. Soon after Pakalpooram, the participating temples will proceed for ‘Upacharam Chollal’ and make the promise to meet next year. The date of next year’s pooram will be announced during the ceremony.

