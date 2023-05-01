Thrissur pooram: Thechikottukavu Ramachandran makes a grand comeback

Gopika Varrier By

Express News Service

THRISSUR: The famous tusker, Thechikottukavu Ramachandran, made a comeback to Thrissur Pooram after a three-year gap, this time to participate in the ghataka pooram. The tusker, who has thousands of fans across the state and is considered the tallest elephant in the country, carried the idol of Neythalakkavu Bhagavathi and paraded in the ghataka pooram on Sunday. When the Bhagavathi began the journey from the temple, a large crowd followed the tusker, with many calling him ‘Raman, Raman,’ elevating the mood of the festival.

“We are happy Thechikottukavu Ramachandran came for Thrissur Pooram. He should not be left aside when such a huge festival happens here. Rather, we should make him a part of it,” said a huge fan of tusker Ramachandran while accompanying the elephant to Sree Vadakkumnathan temple. The procession of Neythalakkavu Bhagavathi reached Thekkinkadu Maidan at around noon, and the melam continued for less than an hour.

