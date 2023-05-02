Police arrest BJP councillor in 2018 Sandeepananda Giri Ashram arson attack case

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Crime Branch has arrested a BJP Thiruvananthapuram corporation councillor in connection with the arson attack at the ashram of Swami Sandeepananda Giri in 2018. PTP Nagar councillor V G Girikumar, 42, of Elipode near Vattiyoorkavu was arrested for allegedly hatching a conspiracy.

The arrest was made after another RSS worker Sabari gave statements revealing Girikumar’s role in the case, the Crime Branch said. Sabari, a native of Karumamkulam, was detained from his house on Monday night. On the basis of his statement, Girikumar was taken for questioning and later his arrest was recorded.

The Crime Branch said Sabari was directly involved in the arson attack, which damaged three cars and gutted a portion of the ashram. The Hindu rightwing groups had conducted a protest march to the ashram at Kundamankadavu in protest against Sandeepananda’s stance on the entry of young women to the Sabarimala shrine.

Sandeepananda had supported the Supreme Court verdict allowing entry of women of age 10 to 50 years to the temple. However, the Hindu right-wing groups were riled up by the stance adopted by Sandeepananda. After the protest, the Crime Branch sources said, Girikumar instructed the RSS men Prakash and Sabari to carry out the attack as retaliation.

At that time, Girikumar was the ward councillor from Valiyavila, which Kundamankadavu was also part of. The police have arrested three people so far in connection with the case. More people are under their radar.

