Bishops’ council calls for ban on ‘Kakkukali’

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Kerala Catholic Bishops’ Council (KCBC), on Monday, came out strongly against Leftist organisations for providing venues to stage the play Kakkukali, which “portrays Christian asceticism in bad light and spreads a wrong message among religious groups.”

KCBC president Cardinal Mar Baselios Cleemis called for a ban on the play. He said, “Those who supported the play are advocates of anti-Christian sentiments. Political parties should make their positions clear. The stand taken by those who talk dime a dozen about secularism and love for minorities in this regard elicits great pain.”

He said the Church sees such actions as something equivalent to physical assault.

Mar Cleemis said asceticism and priesthood are the most beautiful expressions of Christianity.

Contributions by Christian monastic communities all over the world have been immense. The attempt to conceal their acts of kindness through misleading stories is part of a secret agenda. It is doubtful whether the government and the Opposition parties fully comprehend the meaning of this agenda,” he said.

