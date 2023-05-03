Home States Kerala

Bishops’ council calls for ban on ‘Kakkukali’

 The Kerala Catholic Bishops’ Council (KCBC), on Monday, came out strongly against Leftist organisations for providing venues to stage the play Kakkukali

Published: 03rd May 2023 11:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd May 2023 11:40 AM   |  A+A-

​ A scene from Kakkukali  ​

​ A scene from Kakkukali.(File Photo)

By Express News Service

KOCHI:  The Kerala Catholic Bishops’ Council (KCBC), on Monday, came out strongly against Leftist organisations for providing venues to stage the play Kakkukali, which “portrays Christian asceticism in bad light and spreads a wrong message among religious groups.” 

KCBC president Cardinal Mar Baselios Cleemis called for a ban on the play. He said, “Those who supported the play are advocates of anti-Christian sentiments. Political parties should make their positions clear. The stand taken by those who talk dime a dozen about secularism and love for minorities in this regard elicits great pain.”

He said the Church sees such actions as something equivalent to physical assault.
Mar Cleemis said asceticism and priesthood are the most beautiful expressions of Christianity.

Contributions by Christian monastic communities all over the world have been immense. The attempt to conceal their acts of kindness through misleading stories is part of a secret agenda. It is doubtful whether the government and the Opposition parties fully comprehend the meaning of this agenda,” he said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kakkukali
India Matters
Indian Wrestlers, Vinesh Phogat, Sangeeta Phogat, Sakshi Malik, Bajrang Punia, along with DCW Chief Swati Maliwal addresses a Press Conference at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi. (Photo | Praveen Negi)
Delhi Police barricades border entries to stop wrestlers' supporters from coming to Jantar Mantar
Wreckage of an Indian Army helicopter after it crashed in Jammu and Kashmir's Kishtwar district. At least three people, including its pilot and co-pilot, were injured in the incident. (Photo | PTI)
Army chopper crashes in J-K's Kishtwar district, casualties not known
NCP leader Sharad Pawar (L) with former Maharashtra CM and MVA ally Uddhav Thackeray. (File Photo | PTI)
Uddhav Thackeray failed to quell revolt, surrendered with no effort to save government: Sharad Pawar
Nobel laureate Amartya Sen (Photo | PTI)
Amartya Sen moves HC against Visva-Bharati's eviction order

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp