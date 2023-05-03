Home States Kerala

BJP Kerala vice-president Sobha drags CM’s family into ‘scam’

She alleged that one of the firms that was awarded the sub-contract for installation of AI cameras has direct links with Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan’s family

Published: 03rd May 2023 11:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd May 2023 11:23 AM

Sobha Surendran

Sobha Surendran (Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

KOCHI:  Alleging that one of the firms that was awarded the sub-contract for installation of AI cameras has direct links with Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan’s family, BJP state vice-president Sobha Surendran said she has approached the CBI  seeking a detailed inquiry into the Rs 132-crore scam.

“We have got information that Ramjith, director of Presadio Technologies Pvt Ltd, is a benami of Prakash Babu, the father of Pinarayi Vijayan’s daughter-in-law. I have approached the CBI seeking a detailed inquiry into the scam. The chief minister, who claims innocence, has the responsibility to convince people of Kerala. I challenge him to demand an inquiry by a central agency,” Sobha said.

She alleged that there were allegations against the chief minister in connection with the purchase of cameras during the term of former DGP Loknath Behera. 

If a central agency takes over the probe, there are people in Kerala who can provide proof to substantiate the allegation, she told mediapersons in Thrissur on Tuesday.

She said the three companies that submitted tender for installing AI cameras had held talks and arrived at an understanding before the finalisation of the tender.  

Comments

