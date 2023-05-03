Home States Kerala

CPM Kerala state secretary Govindan moves court against Swapna, Vijesh

Govindan told the court that the allegations were baseless, and that the entire story was scripted as part of a conspiracy between Swapna and Vijesh. 

M V Govindan

CPI (M) Kerala state secretary M V Govindan (File Photo | B P Deepu)

By Express News Service

KANNUR: CPM state secretary M V Govindan moved court against Swapna Suresh and Vijesh Pillai on Tuesday, alleging that his reputation as a political leader had been challenged by the duo's allegations. 
The Taliparamba Judicial First-Class Magistrate Court will hear the matter on May 20. Govindan claimed that the controversy involving the duo had tarnished his image. He also alleged a conspiracy behind their move.

In a Facebook Live session, Swapna had alleged that a man named Vijesh Pillai from Kannur had approached her and demanded that she withdraw her allegations against the chief minister and his family members. She claimed Vijesh had said he approached her on behalf of Govindan, and threatened her if she didn’t comply.

Govindan told the court that the allegations were baseless, and that the entire story was scripted as part of a conspiracy between Swapna and Vijesh. 

