Kerala: Medicos hold protest meets demanding accommodation facility and weekly off

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The postgraduate medical students on Tuesday held protest meetings, raising various demands, across the state. They complained of a lack of accommodation facilities, weekly leave, and extra work hours. The protests were held under the banner of the Kerala Medical Post Graduate Association (KMPGA).

The students also blamed the Directorate of Medical Education and the Kerala University of Health Science for not running the courses as per the guidelines of National Medical Commission. They complained the weekly work hours had become 80-120 hours as against the 60 hours guidelines.

“The Thiruvananthapuram medical college has been functioning for the last 72 years but has just 50 rooms to accommodate 590 women PG medical students. The situation in other medical colleges is also the same,” said Dr Ruwise E A, Kerala Medical Post Graduate Association state president.

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The postgraduate medical students on Tuesday held protest meetings, raising various demands, across the state. They complained of a lack of accommodation facilities, weekly leave, and extra work hours. The protests were held under the banner of the Kerala Medical Post Graduate Association (KMPGA). The students also blamed the Directorate of Medical Education and the Kerala University of Health Science for not running the courses as per the guidelines of National Medical Commission. They complained the weekly work hours had become 80-120 hours as against the 60 hours guidelines. “The Thiruvananthapuram medical college has been functioning for the last 72 years but has just 50 rooms to accommodate 590 women PG medical students. The situation in other medical colleges is also the same,” said Dr Ruwise E A, Kerala Medical Post Graduate Association state president. googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); });