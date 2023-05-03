Over 1,000 Keralites staying put in Sudan, says evacuee

Anu Kuruvilla By

Express News Service

KOCHI: Livelihood concerns have forced Keralites to stay put in Sudan even though fighting between the country’s military and main paramilitary force has intensified. The families have decided to stay back in hopes that the skirmish will not spill out of Khartoum, Sudan’s capital. This, even as another group of 184 people, including 30 Keralites, landed at the Kochi airport in Nedumbassery from Sudan recently.

“It’s a bread-and-butter situation,” said Renjith Raj, a native of Haripad in Alappuzha, one of the evacuees. He said more than 1,000 Keralites are still in Sudan. “They live in apartment complexes located far away from the capital. Moreover, making a dash for freedom is difficult for them, since the main airport is in Khartoum and was the first casualty of the fighting,” he said.

Renjith had been in Sudan for the past eight years, working with a Chinese company tasked with operating the refinery at Garid, two hours away from Khartoum.

“My brother and I were planning to come home for Vishu last month. We even bought flight tickets and reached Khartoum. At that precise moment, the fighting began. We decided to return to our workplace at Garid as it was safer than staying Khartoum where the presidential palace and other government offices are located,” Renjith said.

He said after returning to the refinery, which had a good security cover, they hunkered down with the light switched off.

“When the Indian Embassy began the evacuation, We and 10 other Keralites were taken to Port Sudan during the three-hour ceasefire. We boarded an Indian Navy ship that took us to Jeddah in Saudi Arabia. We then boarded a flight to Kerala the same day,” said Renjith.

As for going back to Sudan, Renjith said, it was very soon to say anything definite. “As per the information received from Sudan, the fighting might go on for around six months. I will think about returning only when the situation normalises,” he said.

Meanwhile, for Nija, the wife of Joy David from Poojapura in Thiruvananthapuram, the sight of her husband arriving home safe and sound was the most blessed moment in her life.

“He was working in a ceramic field in Sudan for the past eight years. He had come home on leave three months ago and had just gone back to Sudan,” she said, expressing happiness at the steps taken by the government to bring back Indians stranded in Sudan.

KOCHI: Livelihood concerns have forced Keralites to stay put in Sudan even though fighting between the country’s military and main paramilitary force has intensified. The families have decided to stay back in hopes that the skirmish will not spill out of Khartoum, Sudan’s capital. This, even as another group of 184 people, including 30 Keralites, landed at the Kochi airport in Nedumbassery from Sudan recently. “It’s a bread-and-butter situation,” said Renjith Raj, a native of Haripad in Alappuzha, one of the evacuees. He said more than 1,000 Keralites are still in Sudan. “They live in apartment complexes located far away from the capital. Moreover, making a dash for freedom is difficult for them, since the main airport is in Khartoum and was the first casualty of the fighting,” he said. Renjith had been in Sudan for the past eight years, working with a Chinese company tasked with operating the refinery at Garid, two hours away from Khartoum. googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); “My brother and I were planning to come home for Vishu last month. We even bought flight tickets and reached Khartoum. At that precise moment, the fighting began. We decided to return to our workplace at Garid as it was safer than staying Khartoum where the presidential palace and other government offices are located,” Renjith said. He said after returning to the refinery, which had a good security cover, they hunkered down with the light switched off. “When the Indian Embassy began the evacuation, We and 10 other Keralites were taken to Port Sudan during the three-hour ceasefire. We boarded an Indian Navy ship that took us to Jeddah in Saudi Arabia. We then boarded a flight to Kerala the same day,” said Renjith. As for going back to Sudan, Renjith said, it was very soon to say anything definite. “As per the information received from Sudan, the fighting might go on for around six months. I will think about returning only when the situation normalises,” he said. Meanwhile, for Nija, the wife of Joy David from Poojapura in Thiruvananthapuram, the sight of her husband arriving home safe and sound was the most blessed moment in her life. “He was working in a ceramic field in Sudan for the past eight years. He had come home on leave three months ago and had just gone back to Sudan,” she said, expressing happiness at the steps taken by the government to bring back Indians stranded in Sudan.