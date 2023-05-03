Home States Kerala

Suresh Gopi is BJP’s star campaigner from Kerala for Karnataka assembly polls

The BJP national leadership has asked the Kerala contingent to concentrate in Dakshina Kannada. 

Actor-politician Suresh Gopi (File Photo | EPS)

By K S Sreejith
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Actor and former Rajya Sabha MP Suresh Gopi is the BJP’s star campaigner from Kerala in the party’s high-voltage assembly election campaigning in Karnataka. He has been tasked with meeting local Malayali voters in Bengaluru and will be visiting KR Puram and other areas in the coming days. 

In an election where both BJP and Congress are using every weapon in their arsenal, the entry of the actor, known for his punch dialogues on and off the screen, is being seen as the party’s last-minute attempt to sway Malayali voters in the neighbouring state. 

Although a dozen BJP leaders from Kerala have been camping in Karnataka’s Dakshina Kannada district for almost a month supervising campaigning, this is the first time the national leadership has enlisted a leader from Kerala for electioneering. 

Union minister of state V Muraleedharan, who had been campaigning in Karnataka, is currently busy with the evacuation of Indians from Sudan. Popular among Malayali fans, Suresh Gopi is considered as someone who can influence middle-class Keralite voters. BJP roped him in after Congress deployed leaders from Kerala in cities like Bengaluru. 

The metro city has emerged as the offshore vote bank of Malayali politicians. It has the highest population of Malayali voters in Karnataka and is something of a prized possession for both parties. The BJP national leadership has asked the Kerala contingent to concentrate in Dakshina Kannada. 

“A 12-member team led by state treasurer E Krishnadas, who is also vice-chairman of Palakkad municipal corporation, is camping there,” BJP Kerala president K Surendran told TNIE. 

District secretaries from Kasaragod, Thiruvananthapuram, Kannur, and Palakkad and national secretary of Yuva Morcha, BJP’s youth wing, are in the team. 

“We have been assigned organisational charges to coordinate campaigning in South Canara (Dakshina Kannada),” Krishnadas told TNIE. “There are relatives of many Keralites in the region. We will visit important families and people from Kerala there. Of the 19 seats in coastal Karnataka, the party will win almost 17. BJP Kerala chief K Surendran too will camp in the region in the coming days,” he said.

ANIL ANTONY TO CAMPAIGN DURING FINAL STAGES 

BJP’s newly-inducted youth leader Anil Antony has also been enlisted as campaigner during the final stages of electioneering in Karnataka. “I will be in Mangaluru and Udupi from May 4 to 5,” Anil told TNIE. 

