TN forest officials tracking Arikomban’s movement as tusker reaches state border

Published: 03rd May 2023

Arikomban being transported to Kumily in a truck.(File Photo | Shiyami)

IDUKKI: Tusker Arikomban, which was captured from Chinnakkanal in Idukki and shifted to Periyar Tiger Reserve (PTR) in Kumily on Saturday, is said to be moving towards the Tamil Nadu forest area. 

Forest officials had released the tusker in PTR’s Mullakudi section considering the availability of water and vegetation. Initially, GPS signal received from its radio collar indicated that the tusker was moving within a 3-km radius of the section. However, the tracking data on Tuesday revealed that Arikomban had moved to a location 10 km away from Mullakudi, close to the Tamil Nadu forest area. 

Forest department sources said the tusker is roaming in Vannathipara on the Kerala-Tamil Nadu border. If it moves further into Tamil Nadu, Arikomban would reach Meghamalai, a residential area whose landscape is similar to Chinnakkanal complete with tea and cardamom plantations, dams and water bodies. 

As a result, TN forest officials are also tracking the tusker’s movements considering the possibility that it may stray into human habitats in the state. If it moves towards the opposite direction, Arikomban would return to Kerala, into the interiors of PTR. 

Meanwhile, chief veterinary surgeon of the forest department and darting specialist Arun Zachariah said Arikomban was healthy and released into the forest after it was administered the antidote for the tranquiliser. “It is eating food and drinking water. Its improved pace indicates it is healthy,” he said. Forest officials said it would take the tusker around two months to adapt to the new environment. 

