US-based Malayali plans I.T. campus in Malappuram district

Krishnachand K By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Sabeer Nelli, a US-based Malayali entrepreneur, has proposed a one-of-a-kind plan to create an IT park spanning 100 acres in Malappuram district. He plans to execute the project in partnership with private investors and the state government, using the public-private partnership (PPP) model. The park will serve as a hub for a global development centre and startup accelerator, integrating all initiatives into one comprehensive facility. Malappuram-born Sabeer is the founder and CEO of fintech Zilbank.com. He owns Tyler Petroleum, a chain of gas stations-cum convenience shops.

He started a fintech Online Check Writer as a payment solution for his own business and later expanded it to Zilbank.

“We are currently in discussions with both private investors and the state government to gather the necessary funds for the campus. We aim to create a state-of-the-art project that could potentially employ over 100,000 people. Priority will be given to the educated youth in Malappuram district,” stated Sabeer.

“If everything goes to plan, we hope to establish the park within the next 18 months.

We are currently searching for suitable land, and expect to identify one soon,” he said. Sources have indicated that three to four plots of land in the Malappuram district have been identified, with a particular focus on Kondotty.

This investment is noteworthy because most NRIs have been focusing on investing in startups based in Kochi or Thiruvananthapuram. In addition to setting up the technology park, the 43-year-old entrepreneur plans to provide academic training and industry exposure to students in Malappuram to equip them with new skills and ideas.

To garner support for the project, Sabeer has held discussions with MLA P K Kunhalikutty, who is a former IT minister in the state and a local legislator. “I assured him of all the support, and a team has been entrusted to identify suitable land in the district. I will also discuss with the state government the possibility of implementing this project at the earliest. This project will be a game changer for development, as it has the potential to create many job opportunities for the youth. Despite having a Kinfra park at Kakkanacherry, there is no dedicated IT park in the district, so a big initiative like this should be encouraged,” he told TNIE.

A global development centre has already been established by Sabeer in Manjeri, employing 100 people, with plans to hire 500 more.”It has always been my goal to contribute to the development of my homeland and nurture entrepreneurs. IT-led innovations have global audiences. There is no stopping anyone who can dream big, seek global opportunities, and develop solutions. I want to encourage more people to tap into these tremendous growth opportunities,” he said.

Sabeer’s plans also include the creation of a venture capital fund to support startups that need capital to achieve their growth potential. The global development centre has been registered with Kerala Start-Up Mission (KSUM). Recently, KSUM launched a project called ‘Startup Infinity,’ which aims to attract NRIs to invest in the best-performing startups in the state, benefiting both parties.

