Home States Kerala

Activist Bindu Ammini to quit Kerala for ‘peace of mind and security’

Speaking to TNIE, Bindu said she has been left with no option but to go into exile.

Published: 04th May 2023 08:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th May 2023 08:40 AM   |  A+A-

Bindu Ammini

Bindu Ammini

By K S Sreejith
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Bindu Ammini, one of the two women to first enter Sabarimala after the Supreme Court verdict allowing women of all ages to enter the hill shrine, is bidding adieu to a Kerala that has become unlivable for her. Speaking to TNIE, Bindu said she has been left with no option but to go into exile. “I have been provided 24x7 police protection following a Supreme Court directive. But I was subjected to brutal attacks in the presence of officers,” she said. 

Bindu and Kanakadurga had entered the hill shrine in 2019 January under heavy police protection, amid a protest by the Sabarimala Karma Samithi. “I feel that I will find peace of mind and security, that I now miss in Kerala, in Uttar Pradesh or New Delhi. I have been to northern India many times. Not once have I been attacked,” she said.

Incidentally, Bindu was the first state secretary of the CPI-ML (Kanu Sanyal) in Kerala -- and perhaps in India. She even met Sanyal, one of the main leaders of Naxalbari in 2019 in West Bengal when she was the central committee member of the party. 

“I will leave for New Delhi in four days’ time, before deciding where to settle,” she said. “There is no going back on my decision. CPM workers and the DYFI did provide me some protection immediately after my Sabarimala entry. They later withdrew the same,” she said. According to Bindu, it was her Dalit background that left her exposed to the atrocities. “Two other women had entered the temple.

But, I was the only one targeted. In January 2020, I was attacked in front of the Ernakulum police commissioner’s office. Attempts were also made to run me over with an auto rickshaw. At Kozhikode beach, I was attacked in full public view. In all these instances, the police personnel were mere spectators. When a fake video was circulated, the case was handed over to local police instead of involving the cyber wing,” Bindu said.

“I tried to meet Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan in 2020 in Thiruvananthapuram. But his office prevented me from doing so. How then could I convey my situation?” Bindu said. She was awarded round-the-clock police protection after leading counsel Indira Jaising raised her safety issues before the Supreme Court.

Bindu, a resident of Poyilkavu, Kozhikode, was a guest lecturer with Kozhikode Government Law College from June 2022 to March 2023. She had previously worked as assistant professor at the School of Legal Studies at Kannur University’s Thalassery campus. Her husband, Hariharan, runs a small publishing house and will stay back. Their daughter Olga -- named after a German-Brazilian communist leader -- can decide whether to move with Bindu once her studies are over.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Bindu Ammini
India Matters
Indian Wrestlers, Vinesh Phogat, Sangeeta Phogat, Sakshi Malik, Bajrang Punia, along with DCW Chief Swati Maliwal addresses a Press Conference at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi. (Photo | Praveen Negi)
Delhi Police barricades border entries to stop wrestlers' supporters from coming to Jantar Mantar
Wreckage of an Indian Army helicopter after it crashed in Jammu and Kashmir's Kishtwar district. At least three people, including its pilot and co-pilot, were injured in the incident. (Photo | PTI)
Army chopper crashes in J-K's Kishtwar district, casualties not known
NCP leader Sharad Pawar (L) with former Maharashtra CM and MVA ally Uddhav Thackeray. (File Photo | PTI)
Uddhav Thackeray failed to quell revolt, surrendered with no effort to save government: Sharad Pawar
Nobel laureate Amartya Sen (Photo | PTI)
Amartya Sen moves HC against Visva-Bharati's eviction order

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp