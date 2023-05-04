Arikomban partially blind, says report

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Tusker Arikomban, which was captured and translocated from Chinnakkanal to Periyar Tiger Reserve (PTR), was found to be partially blind in his right eye at the time of his capture. “Arikomban was partially blind in the right eye. The jumbo had a two-day-old fighting injury on the lower part of its trunk. The wound was treated. However, the elephant was fit for release into the wild,” the Chief Conservator of Forests (High Range Circle), Kottayam, said in a report submitted before the Kerala High Court on Wednesday.

The report said on the first day (of Mission Arikomban), the “operation area” was cordoned off by police. It said The elephant had been tracked the previous day and had been on the tracking team’s radar until 1.30am on April 28, the day of the operation. However, it went off the radar and could not be tracked until 5pm. The operation was suspended for the day. It began at 6am the next day, April 29. After the elephant was tracked down, the first projectile injection was administered at 11.46am.

Tranquilisers were then shot by the darting team after examining the signs and symptoms of sedation. The elephant was ultimately immobilised and loaded into a truck around 5pm with the help of four kumki elephants.

The satellite GPS-VHF collar was fixed on the elephant and medicines, including antibiotics, given after a check-up, said the report. It said Arikomban was transported from Chinnakkanal at 6.10pm and reached Forest Gate Kokkara of PTR around 10 pm. A JCB had to be deployed to move the truck as the roads were slippery following heavy rain.

The truck was taken 18km inside and the elephant released at a site deep in the forest between Mavadi junction and Senioroda in Mullakkudy section of Thekkady range of Periyar East division, said the report.

Elephant still in forest near Kerala-Tamil Nadu border

IDUKKI: A brief signal disruption in the GPS radio collar attached to Arikomban had left forest officials on edge. The tusker had been on close watch after being captured and released into the forest’s interiors.

Now, with the signal lost, officials were concerned as to the whereabouts of the tusker. It was last seen roaming the Mavadi, Vannathipara area of the Periyar Tiger Reserve around 2pm on Tuesday.

However, on Wednesday, the signal roared back to life, and revealed that the tusker was in the forests near the Kerala-Tamil Nadu border.

Forest officials assume that the satellite link was broken on account of the dense forest cover. The department tried to trace the animal using a Very High Frequency (VHF) antenna, but in vain.

However, on Wednesday morning, the department received signals from about 10 locations through which the tusker had passed, indicating that it was still roaming in the forests along the Kerala-Tamil Nadu border.

According to department sources, the tusker is in a healthy condition (its movement indicates so). “However, a monitoring team is also trying to trace the animal to check its health condition,” an official said.

The forest department had released Arikomban at the Mullakudi section of the Periyar Tiger Reserve on April 29 after it was captured from Chinnakkanal, where the tusker had been on a rampage of late.

Although the tusker had injuries on its body from the capture, the chief veterinary officer and darting specialist, Arun Zachariah, said the animal was released into the forest after giving all special treatments. However, it will take about two months for the animal to adapt to a new situation. Officers continue to keep a close eye on the animal.

