CM has responsibility to speak truth on AI camera row, says Satheesan

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The opposition Congress party in Kerala has given an ultimatum to Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan to respond to the ongoing controversy surrounding the installation of artificial intelligence cameras (AI) in the state.

Leader of Opposition V D Satheesan has accused the CM of being responsible for the biggest robbery ever seen in Kerala under his leadership.

“There is a conspiracy to loot public money through the violation of laws and tender documents related to the AI camera installation,” Satheesan said, and also alleged that the CM’s relative had a role in the transaction.

“The ministers in the government are maintaining silence on the issue, and even the Industries Minister, who initially responded, has disappeared. The CM has the responsibility to speak the truth to the people. The Opposition is giving him time to answer the charges. This is his last chance”, he added. Satheesan also accused Keltron, the state-owned electronics company, of violating the tender document by awarding subcontracts in important matters.

He alleged that a fake estimate of Rs 235 crore was prepared, charging double the value of the cameras, to rob crores of rupees from the public.

“In October 2020, Keltron signed a contract with SRIT, which later formed a consortium with Presadio and Alhind. However, Alhind withdrew from the consortium. In March 2021, SRIT made a contract with Ecentric without the knowledge of Keltron, which is in violation of the tender document,” he said. Despite there being a provision to cancel the agreement if a violation was noticed, Keltron did not act on it, Satheesan alleged.

