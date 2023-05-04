Congress likely to take back Kottayam Lok Sabha seat from desertion-hit Kerala Congress 

Arun M By

Express News Service

KOCHI: With the preparations for the 2024 Lok Sabha polls under way, the Congress state unit is under pressure to take over the Kottayam parliamentary seat after the recent exit of several senior leaders from the Kerala Congress Joseph faction.

Congress leaders are of the view that there is no need to allot the seat to the Joseph faction as they are weak organisationally and the winnability of Congress is high in Kottayam. Additionally, the factor upsetting Congress leaders is that KC leaders who quit the party would align with the BJP-led NDA front and rumours are rife that more rank and file would continue to leave.

“There’s a growing demand within our party to take back the Kottayam seat, which the party contested till 2004,” a senior party leader said adding prospects of KC winning the seat are very bleak.

For UDF, currently, there are only two seats that they can share-Alappuzha and Kottayam. Congress lost Alappuzha last time, while the KC(M) which won Kottayam crossed over to the Left front. Party leaders are of the view that in the current political scenario, both seats could not be allocated to any of the constituents as the winning chances are slim for them.

Kottayam witnessed a three-cornered fight last time with KC(M) leader Thomas Chazhikadan winning with a majority of over 1 lakh votes. The names of former DCC president Tomy Kallani and Youth Congress leader Chintu Kurien are doing rounds, and the ‘A’ faction has begun moves to field a candidate from their camp as Kottayam is Oommen Chandy’s political turf.

Furthermore, the Congress leaders feel that if they agree to KC’s claim, they will lose an LS seat, which is crucial for the party that is now attempting a comeback at the national level. Despite the exodus of senior leaders, Kerala Congress is still confident of winning the Kottayam seat, and several leaders are in the race. Meanwhile, UDF leaders told TNIE that it was too early to discuss about seat sharing.

